US drone attack ‘kills’ ISKP planner in Afghanistan: live

The United States announced that it carried out a drone attack in eastern Afghanistan against a “planner” from an ISIL-affiliated group, a day after an attack outside the Kabul airport which killed at least 175 people and 13 American soldiers.

“The unmanned airstrike took place in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. The first indications are that we have killed the target, ”US Central Command Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

“We do not know of any civilian casualties,” he added in a statement announcing the first reported US raid since the attack.

According to the Reuters report, a Reaper drone took off from an anonymous base in the Middle East and struck the target while in a car with another associate. Both were reportedly killed, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

Thursday’s attack was claimed by ISIS (ISIS) in Afghanistan – the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (also known as ISIS-K).

The news comes as US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban regime issued an alert on Saturday over possible attacks at Kabul airport.

The US Embassy in Kabul has also warned Americans who remain in Afghanistan to “immediately” leave the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing security threats.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the United States believed there were still “specific and credible” threats to the airport.

Meanwhile, Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera, reporting from Kabul, said evacuations had resumed.

“We saw several planes take off. The number of people around the airport has increased considerably since yesterday, ”he said.

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (03:40 GMT)

Taliban say public health workers can return to work

The Taliban have announced that workers in the public health ministry can return to work, according to Ali Latifi of Al Jazeera, who reports from Kabul.

The announcement comes days after Taliban spokeswoman Zabihullah Mujahid said all government workers should stay at home until the Taliban can guarantee their safety.

2 hours ago (03:10 GMT)

Report: US attack carried out to prevent future ISKP attacks

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters news agency that the US drone attack targeted an ISIL-affiliated group planning “future attacks.”

A Reaper drone, which took off from the Middle East, allegedly struck a target while in a car with another associate, the official said.

Both were reportedly killed, the official added.

Thursday’s attack on Kabul airport was claimed by a branch of ISIS (IS) in Afghanistan – the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (also known as ISIS-K) .

2 hours ago (02:40 GMT)

Most new Afghan refugees “likely” to end up in Iran and Pakistan

Most of the new Afghan refugees fleeing the country after the Taliban takeover will likely end up in Iran and Pakistan, a group of refugees said.

Hardin Lang of Refugees International in the United States told Al Jazeera on Saturday that “very difficult weeks and months lie ahead” for the refugees as they attempt to flee the country.

He pointed out that Iran and Pakistan were already hosting 2.2 million Afghan refugees before the current crisis erupted.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said earlier that up to half a million Afghans could flee in the “worst-case scenario.”

3 hours ago (01:45 GMT)

US drone attack kills ISKP “planner” in eastern Afghanistan

“The first indications are that we have killed the target. We don’t know of any civilian casualties, ”a US military statement said on Friday.

Thursday’s deadly attack was claimed by a branch of ISIS (IS) in Afghanistan – the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (also known as ISIS-K).

US President Joe Biden had earlier promised to retaliate the attack on Kabul, confirming that the bombings were carried out by the ISKP.

“We’re going to hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with all the measures at my disposal, ”he declared.

CENTCOM statement on the anti-terrorism strikehttps://t.co/L3UgtvPa6k – US Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 28, 2021

4 hours ago (00:20 GMT)

US embassy in Kabul warns Americans to avoid airport

Americans should avoid going to Kabul airport due to security threats, and those at the abbey, east, north, or interior ministry gates should “leave.” immediately, ”the US Embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

6 hours ago (23:14 GMT)

US says it evacuated 4,200 people in 12 hours

The United States said it evacuated about 4,200 people in 12 hours on Friday, following the deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport on Thursday.

“Since August 14, the United States has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 109,200 people,” the White House said in a statement. “Since the end of July, we have relocated around 114,800 people. “

6 hours ago (22:49 GMT)

France ends its evacuation operation

France has ended its evacuation operation in Kabul, government ministers announced Friday evening, citing “security conditions” and the imminent withdrawal of American troops by the end of the month.

“In exceptionally difficult circumstances, France has evacuated nearly 3,000 people,” said a joint statement from Defense Minister Florence Parly and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The ministers added that Paris will continue to help the Afghan people “by any means possible”. They said they would work with Taliban officials to ensure that departures from the country are not hampered after August 31.