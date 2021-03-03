US doesn’t need to change its ‘strategic ambiguity’ over Taiwan, says ex-national security adviser HR McMaster

One of the United States’ top national security advisers told lawmakers on Tuesday that Washington did not need to change its policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan into a more explicit defense guarantee, while calling also to a greater military presence in the region to counter Beijing’s operations there more aggressively.

HR McMaster, the retired three-star Army general who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that he was not disagree with an assessment by Richard Haass, chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, and some other policy analysts that a change in “strategic clarity” regarding the autonomous island was needed.

“The strategic ambiguity is adequate, especially after we made the six assurances to Taiwan public, and I think if we act the way the Trump administration has acted, and the new Biden administration has acted, to insure Taiwan and send a pretty clear message to China, ”McMaster said, referring to commitments Washington has made to Taipei to ignore Beijing when it comes to US arms sales to the island.

Get the latest information and analysis from our Global Impact Newsletter on the great stories from China.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a capricious province that must ultimately be reunited with the continental fold, by force if necessary.

“The message to China should be, ‘Hey, you can assume the United States won’t respond – but that was also the assumption made in June 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea,” McMaster said.

“I know that would remind all of you that this is a first article. [constitutional] “He added.” If this crisis arises, I am sure you and your colleagues would all reflect the will of the American people and what we are doing to address it.

The story continues

Thomas Wright, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution – the only other witness called to Tuesday’s panel – agreed that the status quo should serve as a sufficient deterrent against an invasion of Taiwan by the Mainland People’s Liberation Army, that Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said he was “increasingly geared towards” such a move.

“I won’t go back to the concept of strategic ambiguity, but I believe that through actions we can … deter this action and demonstrate the United States’ commitment to a stronger and closer relationship with Taiwan.” Wright said.

However, the two witnesses’ positions on Taiwan policy were accompanied by urgent calls for closer coordination with allies in the region and for a significant increase in spending on ships and equipment to offset the newly developed technological capability of the region. China to interfere with US military capabilities.

McMaster called the months between the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 and the Communist Party of China convention slated for later this year a period of “greatest danger,” and said “a race now underway, to help Taiwan to strengthen its defenses to make itself indigestible ”, was crucial.

McMaster said he supported a Trump administration target, outlined in a strategy paper released in December, of expanding the US Navy to 446 manned ships by 2045, against a target of 355 the Navy had announced. in 2016.

The Navy and the Pentagon have been working on a fleet structure plan since 2019, which is expected to develop “a more distributed fleet architecture with a smaller proportion of larger ships, a greater proportion of smaller ships, and a new third tier of larger ships. unmanned vehicles, ”according to a report released last month by the US Congressional Research Service.

McMaster supported the call for a larger and more distributed fleet because, he said, China and Russia have over the past 20 years developed technologies such as big data analytics, GPS and precision strike capabilities that threaten US naval operations more than ever.

“Since World War I, increasingly smaller US joint forces have had increasingly larger impacts over larger areas because of our technological advantages,” he said.

“It was all called into question now, as Russia, China and others studied us, especially after the Gulf War, and they developed capabilities to remove these differential advantages,” McMaster added.

The Biden administration is due to submit its 30-year budget proposal for shipbuilding later this year, which will require congressional approval, and has yet to indicate whether it will support the Trump administration’s goal.

This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most trusted voice reporting on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCMP Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.