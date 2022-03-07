World
US designates al Qaeda-affiliated group as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’ – Times of India
Tea US Department of State said on Monday it was designating an al Qaeda-affiliated group which operates primarily in the IdlibSyria as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”
In addition to the designation, the Katibat-al-Tawhid wal-Jihad group has been added to a sanctions list, requiring all A member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against the group, the State Department said in a statement.
In addition to the designation, the Katibat-al-Tawhid wal-Jihad group has been added to a sanctions list, requiring all A member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban, and an arms embargo against the group, the State Department said in a statement.