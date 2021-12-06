US Department of Justice sues Texas over electoral cards, citing discrimination

The department says the Texas plan violates US election laws by diluting the strength of black, Latino and other minority voters.

The United States Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Texas over the state’s redesigned congressional and state legislative districts, claiming the new plan violates U.S. voting laws by discrimination against minority voters.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, claims Texas maps of congressional and state legislative districts violate a key provision of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act .

The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade has come from black, Latino and Asian residents, but the new maps drawn by Republicans of the state do not give any of those communities news. opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps group black and Latino communities into oddly shaped neighborhoods – one neighborhood in the Dallas area is called a “seahorse” shape – while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

Texas redistribution plans “deny or restrict the right of Latino and black voters to vote because of their race, color or membership of a minority language group,” said United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, at a press conference in Washington, DC announcing the trial.

Protesters clashed in September when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill to tighten Texas’ strict voting laws [File: LM Otero/AP Photo]

The case is the first lawsuit challenging the state maps of the administration of US President Joe Biden during this round of redistribution.

It comes amid a wave of litigation over pressure from legislatures in Republican-controlled states to restrict voting after the 2020 presidential election. These efforts were spurred on by former President Donald Trump false claims that widespread fraud spoiled last year’s vote.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a New York University research center that documents voting rights legislation in the United States, reported that at least 19 states have enacted 33 laws that make it harder for people to vote. Americans between January 1 and September 27 of this year.

In June, the Ministry of Justice Georgia State sued on a new restrictive electoral law, and he tabled another trial against Texas in November over a new state law that limits postal voting, among other restrictions.

“This is not the first time that Texas has acted to downplay the voting rights of its minority citizens,” Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta said at Monday’s press conference. “Decade after decade, courts have found that Texas has passed redistribution plans that willfully dilute the voting power of Latino and black voters and violate voting rights law. “

In a TweeterTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton condemned the Justice Department’s lawsuit as an “absurd” intrusion by the Biden administration.

“The Department of Justice’s absurd lawsuit against our state is the Biden administration’s latest ploy to control voters in Texas,” Paxton said. “I am convinced that the redistribution decisions of our legislature will be proven legal, and this absurd attempt to influence democracy will fail.”

Section 2 of the US Voting Rights Act prohibits cartographers of US states from diluting the power of minorities by scattering them among disparate districts.

A 2013 United States Supreme Court ruling emptied a provision in the voting rights law that required Texas and other states to a history of racial discrimination have the cards approved by the Department of Justice before they come into force.

“I want to once again urge Congress to restore the preclearance authority of the Department of Justice. If that was still in place, he probably wouldn’t be here today to announce this complaint, ”Garland said.