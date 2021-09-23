US Democrats Introduce Bill Supporting “End of Israeli Occupation”

Washington DC – Democratic Party lawmakers in the United States have introduced a bill affirming their support for the two-state solution and calling for “rigorous monitoring” of American aid to Israel to ensure it is not used in human rights violations.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Congressman Andy Levin on Thursday, would make US policy a clear distinction between Israel and the Palestinian territory it occupies, including East Jerusalem.

The bill also calls on the US government to maintain diplomatic relations with the Palestinians by reopening the office of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington, DC, and the US consulate in East Jerusalem – both firm by former President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden had promised to re-establish ties with the Palestinians, but eight months after starting his presidency, the consulate in occupied East Jerusalem has yet to reopen.

“The bill makes it clear that aid to help Israel meet its very real security challenges must continue without losing a dollar,” Levin said at a press conference in Washington, DC, unveiling the law Project.

“But it cannot be used in a way that violates internationally recognized human rights, or for activities that perpetuate the occupation or allow de facto – or God knows de jure – annexation.”

Levin of Michigan said Congress having a say in how US taxpayer money is spent is “nothing new,” but in this case, it is “essential if we are truly to achieve a two-state solution and defend the human rights of Israelis and Israelis. Palestinians alike ”.

Not far enough

The policy of successive US administrations has been to support the two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank. But critics of US policy say the US government has not exerted enough pressure on Israel to do so.

Palestinian rights advocates have also said for years that the two-state solution is impossible due to continued Israeli settlement building in the occupied Palestinian territory, and many criticize the two-state idea as a means for Israel. to maintain the status quo.

More than 680,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to a recent UN report. Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the 1967 war. It annexed East Jerusalem in 1980.

In a statement Thursday, the American Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) said Levin’s legislation does not go far enough to put pressure on Israel.

“The Palestinians have long been clear in their demands – to end US complicity in Israeli human rights violations and to withdraw from evil and violence,” the group said, adding that the measures to this end must hold Israel accountable for its violations and significantly oppose the and unequal “reality in which the Palestinians live.

“The Two State Solution Act does not meet these two basic requirements and therefore cannot be a progressive bill on Palestine,” the USCPR said.

Growing debate

Yet Thursday’s bill comes in the middle a growing debate on U.S. aid to Israel, several progressive lawmakers calling for conditions to be placed on the $ 3.8 billion in annual military aid the United States provides to the Israeli government.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Party MP Betty McCollum introduced a bill that would similarly restrict the use of US aid so that it does not contribute to the Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory or the imprisonment of Palestinian children, among others.

But Biden largely retained decades of American support for Israel. In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly On Tuesday, he reaffirmed his support for the two-state solution, but his administration refrained from publicly criticizing Israeli policies.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who met with Biden in Washington, DC last month, has ruled out allowing the creation of a Palestinian state under his government.

The bill introduced on Thursday, dubbed the Two-State Solution Act, asserts that the establishment of Israeli settlements is “incompatible with international law”; he also calls for “the end of the occupation by Israel of the Palestinian territories”.

Given the human rights violations in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, and the ever-increasing settlement expansion, we should not impose a $ 1 billion increase in Israel’s military funding at the last minute without any responsibility. – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2021

This was announced hours before the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted provide $ 1 billion in additional funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response to a question from Al Jazeera, Levin acknowledged the challenges facing the two-state solution, including Bennett’s position, but said it was important to work to open up new possibilities.

“What has been missing is for the United States to play its part – its muscular and robust role – by telling these two peoples: we will support you and bring you together through thick and thin so that we can achieve peace. sustainable, ”Levin said.

The bill is co-sponsored by more than two dozen Democrats, including several prominent Jewish members of the House.