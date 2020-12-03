US Democrats choose Meeks to chair House Foreign Affairs Committee

New York Congressman Gregory Meeks will be the first African American to chair the House foreign affairs committee.

US Congressman Gregory Meeks was elected the new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, making him the first African-American to head the powerful body of Congress.

Meeks, a Democrat who represents New York’s 5th District and a prominent member of the Congressional Black Caucus, defeated Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro in a 148-78 vote. Brad Sherman of California earlier dropped out of the race.

“I look forward to working with President Meeks, especially on our common goals such as promoting diversity in the US State Department and returning the Iran nuclear deal,” Castro said in a statement. declaration, congratulating Meeks on his victory.

Thank you to everyone who supported my candidacy – and shared my vision of rebuilding America’s diplomatic infrastructure. Congratulation to @RepGregoryMeeks, the following @HouseForeign president, and I congratulate @BradSherman. On behalf of San Antonio, I will continue to work hard to improve. pic.twitter.com/XCRY2d7vVQ – Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 3, 2020

Meeks will succeed Eliot Engel, another New York Democrat who in June lost a Democratic primary for his House seat.

“The Democratic Caucus has chosen President-elect Meeks as the best leader to champion the priorities of its members. I am confident that he will also continue the committee’s tradition of legislating and overseeing, driven by what is best for US interests, not partisan gain, ”Engel said in a statement.

“As my term as President comes to an end, I am happy to leave the hammer in such good hands.

the House Foreign Affairs Committee is responsible for legislative oversight on a range of foreign policy matters, including U.S. war powers, national security affecting foreign policy, and foreign aid, among others.

Priorities and political positions

Last month, Meeks told US outlet The Hill that if he won the presidency, he would focus on rebuilding the country’s relations with its allies and rebuilding the US State Department.

“The State Department is at its lowest morale in my 22 years in Congress,” Meeks said. “When I talk to diplomats, career diplomats, it’s amazing from what they tell me about the low morale and what happened there.

In one interview along with C-SPAN in September 2019, Meeks criticized Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

He also said that the US president’s decision to withdraw the US from a multilateral nuclear deal – under which the Iranian government agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions – was “a fault”.

Delighted with the story that made the election of @RepGregoryMeeks as HFAC chair! I am proud to join Representative Meeks as he works to restore US global leadership and smart, strong diplomacy! – Representative Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) December 3, 2020

Earlier this year, Meeks called for conditioning US aid to Israel to pressure the country to respect international law and respect human rights, but he quickly reversed his position.

“We know the extreme importance in the region of ensuring that Israel has the right to defend itself, and the dollars that we give Israel to defend itself. [are] absolute and unequivocal, ”Meeks said, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Meeks has been a staunch supporter of Israel in the Democratic Party, Tweeter in 2018, “Israel is our most powerful ally and I support its right to defend itself.”

In August he welcomed an agreement brokered by the United States to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, calling it “a major milestone for the region”.

Palestinians rejected this deal as a betrayal and an attempt by the Trump administration to help Israel consolidate its control over the occupied Palestinian territories.