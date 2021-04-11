US defense chief in Israel amid Iran nuclear talks

Austin’s two-day visit comes just days after talks restarted over relaunching the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on the first visit of a senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration, whose stance on Iran has worried Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Israel views the United States as a “full partner” and will work closely with its ally to ensure that any new diplomatic deal with Iran will not jeopardize regional security, the defense minister said on Sunday. Benny Gantz to his American counterpart.

Austin told his host that Washington viewed their alliance as essential to regional security and “enduring and flawless.”

Austin’s two-day visit comes days after talks restarted on relaunching the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Washington said it was offering “very serious” ideas on relaunching the thwarted deal that Israel strongly opposes.

Austin was due to meet with Netanyahu during the visit, which officials said would include talks about US arms deliveries to Israel.

Netanyahu fiercely criticized the Iran nuclear deal, dating from when it was negotiated under Barack Obama’s administration.

Israeli Prime Minister applauded when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which responded by withdrawing from several of its commitments under the deal.

‘Accident’

In the latest breach of its commitments in the troubled deal, Tehran announced on Saturday that it had started advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

President Hassan Rohani inaugurated a cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges for the production of enriched uranium, as well as two test cascades – of 30 IR-5 and 30 IR-6S devices respectively – at the enrichment plant uranium from Natanz in Iran, in a ceremony broadcast by public television.

A “accidentTook place in Natanz on Sunday but caused no injury or damage, Fars news agency reported.

Iran Press TV said an electricity problem caused an incident at the Natanz underground site, with no injuries or pollution.

Engineer performs mechanical test on nuclear equipment on Saturday [File: Iran President’s Office]

Iran’s key issue

According to Harry Fawcett, of Al Jazeera, West Jerusalem, Iran is at the top of the agenda to be discussed during Austin’s visit.

“The parties have very different sets of political priorities on the Iranian issue,” Fawcett said.

He added that if the Biden administration and Iran wish to return to the nuclear deal under certain conditions, Israel continues to say there should be no return.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would not be bound by a deal that would allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

“An agreement with Iran that would pave the way for nuclear weapons – weapons that threaten our extinction – would not bind us in any way,” the prime minister said.

Iran insists its nuclear program is for for peaceful purposes only.

Biden said he was ready to return to the deal, saying the deal had – until Washington’s withdrawal – succeeded in drastically curtailing Iran’s nuclear activities.

But the United States demanded an Iranian return to respect, while Tehran insisted on an immediate end to all American sanctions, with each side demanding that the other take the first step.

Israel and Iran have in recent weeks reported sabotage of their ships at sea. Syria has accused Israel of airstrikes on its territory where Iranian-backed forces are stationed.