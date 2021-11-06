US court freezes Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

The rule would require workers in companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested every week.

A federal appeals court in the United States has frozen a vaccine warrant by President Joe Biden’s administration that aims to push workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested every week.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Saturday that “there are serious statutory and constitutional issues” with the warrant.

“The mandate is suspended pending further action from this tribunal,” he said.

The two-page order directs the Biden administration to respond to the request for a permanent injunction against the rule by 5 p.m. Monday.

The suspension came after many Republican-led states filed legal appeals against the new rule, which is expected to take effect on Jan.4.

In a statement, labor attorney Seema Nanda said the Ministry of Labor was “confident in its legal authority” to issue the rule, which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) .

The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the power to act quickly in an emergency when the agency finds that workers are in serious danger and a new standard is needed to protect them, ”she said. “We are fully prepared to defend this standard in court. “

The action on private sector vaccinations has been taken under OSHA’s Emergency Workplace Safety Authority, officials said. The rule applies to 84.2 million workers at 1.9 million private sector employers, according to OSHA.

Unveiled on Thursday, the rule was immediately greeted with promises of legal action from Republican governors and others who argued it exceeded the legal authority of the Democratic administration.

Saturday’s court order came in response to a joint petition from several businesses, advocacy groups and states in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah.

The rule is also the subject of separate legal challenges in other courts.

The United States is the country most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, having recorded nearly 46.5 million coronavirus infections and more than 754,000 deaths.