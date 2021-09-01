World
US coordination with the Taliban on “possible” strikes: Mark Milley – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Army General Marc Milley, President of Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday that it was “possible” that the United States will have to coordinate with the Taliban on any future counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan against ISIS militants or others.
The Taliban, Milley said, are a “ruthless” group, and “whether or not they change remains to be seen.” He added: “In wartime you do what you need to do to reduce the risk to the mission and the force, not what you necessarily want to do.”
Speaking two days after the last US troops left Afghanistan at the end of a tumultuous and deadly evacuation of more than 124,000 US citizens, Afghans and others, Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Pentagon journalists find it difficult to predict the future of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
“I wouldn’t make any logical leaps to bigger issues,” Austin said.
Both men commanded troops in Afghanistan during the 20 Years War and their comments on Wednesday mostly focused on tributes to those who served, who died and were injured in the conflict and to those who executed the complex airlift over the past three weeks.
With the United States involved in the war and all the American military out of the country, President Joe Biden grapples with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban, the militant Islamist group that the United States overthrew. after the September 11, 2001 attacks in America. , and who is once again in power in Afghanistan.
Biden tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to coordinate with international partners to keep the Taliban on their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who wish to leave in the days to come.
Marine General Frank McKenzie, Chief of American Central Command, described the US relationship with the Taliban during the evacuation as “very pragmatic and very pragmatic,” saying they had helped secure the airport. But other reports from people in Afghanistan describe shootings, violence and Taliban maneuvering to keep desperate Afghans out of the gates.
Biden in a nationwide address on Tuesday called the US airlift an “extraordinary success,” although more than 100 Americans and thousands more have been left behind. And he has vigorously defended his decision to end America’s longest war and withdraw all American troops before the August 31 deadline.
“I was not going to prolong this war forever,” Biden said from the White House. “And I wasn’t going to extend an outing forever.”
Biden faced tough questions about how the United States left Afghanistan, a chaotic evacuation with spasms of violence, including a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 U.S. servicemen and 169 Afghans.
He is the subject of strong criticism, in particular from the Republicans, for his management of the evacuation. But he said it was inevitable that the final departure of two decades of war, first negotiated with the Taliban for May 1 by former President Donald Asset, would have been difficult, with violence likely, no matter when it was planned and carried out.
“To those who ask for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, ‘What is the vital national interest? Biden added, “I just don’t believe America’s safety and security is improved by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spend billions of dollars in Afghanistan.”
A number of Republicans – and some Democrats – have argued that the United States would have been better served by maintaining a small military footprint in Afghanistan. Prior to last week’s suicide bombing, the U.S. military had not suffered any combat casualties since February 2020 – around the time the Trump administration negotiated its deal with the Taliban to end the war in Israel. ‘by May of this year.
Biden said breaking the deal with Trump would have reignited a shooting war. He said those who prefer to stay at war also fail to recognize the weight of deployment, with a scourge of PTSD, financial hardships, divorces and other problems for US troops.
And Biden also rebuffed criticism that he broke his promise to get all Americans out of the country before the US military withdrawal. He said many Americans left behind have dual citizenship, some with deep family roots that complicate their ability to leave Afghanistan.
Biden repeated his argument that ending the war in Afghanistan was a critical step in recalibrating U.S. foreign policy in the face of growing challenges posed by China and Russia – and counterterrorism concerns that pose a more potent threat to states – United.
According to Biden, the war could have ended 10 years ago with the American murder of Osama bin Laden, whose extremist al-Qaida network planned and executed the 9/11 plot from an Afghan sanctuary. Al-Qaida has been drastically curtailed, so far preventing it from attacking the United States again. The president lamented about $ 2 trillion in taxpayer dollars that was spent on fighting the war.
Congressional committees, whose interest in the war has waned over the years, are expected to hold public hearings on what went wrong in the final months of the US withdrawal.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., On Tuesday described the Biden administration’s handling of the evacuation as “possibly the biggest failure of the US government on a military scene of my life” and promised Republicans would pressure the White House for answers.
