US Congressional Committee Receives Thousands of Documents in Jan. 6 Inquiry – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Congressional committee investigating deadly January 6 assault on United States Capitol received thousands of documents before Thursday’s deadline for U.S. businesses and government agencies to submit, a committee spokesperson said.
The National Archives, who manages presidential records, also began a pre-release review of documents related to former Republican President Donald Trump White House that were part of the committee’s document request.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee last month announced numerous requests for documents related to the attack on Capitol Hill – including Trump’s White House communications records – with a submission deadline of September 9.
“With several hours to go before today’s deadline, the select committee has received thousands of pages of documents in response to our first round of requests and our investigative team is actively engaged in maintaining this flow of information.” , the spokesperson said in an email. declaration.
The panel asked for the White House records held by the National Archives and Records Administration, as well as material from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Home Affairs, and Justice, and the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The panel also asked major social media companies, including Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to hand over the tapes of messages related to the assault on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.
Details of what was handed over were not available Thursday evening. A source familiar with the matter said the material came from both companies and government entities.
Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House’s minority leader, threatened companies that complied with the committee’s request, saying Republicans “will not forget.”
The transmission of information violates federal law, McCarthy said, although it is not clear which law he was referring to.
The committee’s request included documents related to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of disinformation and efforts to stop President Joe Biden’s certification from being elected.
Requests were also made to online forums and social media sites 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Reddit and Snapchat.
Trump denigrated his administration’s request for documents and said the documents were protected by executive privilege, a legal principle that allows the White House to refuse to comply with requests for documents such as subpoenas from Congress or Freedom of Information Act requests.
If Biden’s White House says the documents are protected by executive privilege, it would be more difficult for the committee to investigate Trump. Biden, however, is expected to support the panel’s view that the materials should be produced.
“The select committee is also aware that the National Archives have initiated the process required by law for the examination of presidential files,” the committee spokesperson said in the statement.
Crowds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden’s electoral victory, delaying that process by hours as then Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and reporters fled the rioters.
Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. It was the worst violence at the seat of US government since the British invasion in the War of 1812.
Four people died on January 6, one shot dead by police and the rest of natural causes. A Capitol policeman attacked while protecting the building died the next day. More than 100 police officers were injured.
Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide.
