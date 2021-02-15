US Congress to Create Commission to Investigate Attack on Capitol Hill

An independent commission “will find out the truth” about the Jan.6 mob attack, House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The United States Congress will establish an independent commission to investigate and report on the Jan.6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, a senior Democratic Party lawmaker said on Monday.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi told members of the House that the commission would be modeled after the one created after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“To protect our security … our next step will be to create an external and independent 9/11-type commission to investigate and report on the facts and causes related to the national terrorist attack of January 6, 2021,” said Pelosi.

A crowd of pro-Trump protesters police barricades crushed and security checkpoints to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 after attending a rally hosted by then-President Donald Trump.

Five people died and dozens of police were injured in the incident, which took place as Congress met to ratify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The insurgency has sent shock waves through the United States and around the world, as observers continue to wonder how the rioters got to the seat of the U.S. legislature.

“We will be eternally grateful to the Capitol Police for their courage and heroism saving lives in securing the Capitol and protecting its members,” Pelosi said.

She said the commission would examine “interference with the peaceful transfer of power” as well as “preparedness and response” by the United States Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies.

Pelosi’s announcement comes after the US Senate on February 13 refused to condemn Trump on an impeachment charge of “inciting insurgency” in connection with the riot.

While Trump’s defense team had dismissed the accusation that the former president had incited the crowd, Democrats and even some members of Trump’s own Republican Party said he was “practically and morally responsible for” to have caused the events of the day ”.

Legislators of the Republican and Democratic parties called to Congress to set up an independent commission to examine the events. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday, said such a commission would help “find out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The U.S. Capitol, pictured on day five of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, remains heavily guarded [Erin Scott/Reuters]

The House dismissed Trump on January 13 for “inciting insurgency,” claiming that an inflammatory speech he gave at the rally before the riot and his repeated false claims that the November election was stolen from him contributed to the events.

Retired Lieutenant General Russel Honoré, appointed by Pelosi, reviewed what happened on January 6 and assessed the security needs of the Capitol.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we need to find out the truth about how this happened,” she said.

The Capitol grounds remain under strong protection; they are surrounded by metal fences and barbed wire, and more than 5,000 National Guard soldiers still guard the area.