US conducts airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of airstrikes against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to militia drone attacks on personnel and military personnel. American installations in Iraq.

In a statement, the US military said it had targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. He did not disclose whether he believed anyone had been killed or injured.

The strikes came under the leadership of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militias since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes against a target in Syria in February, this time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.

“As tonight’s strikes demonstrated, President Biden has made it clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon said the targeted facilities were being used by Iranian-backed militias, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

