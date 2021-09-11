World
US commemorates September 11, literally and geopolitically headlong – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday commemorated the 20th anniversary of September 11, the most venal terrorist attack in history, with its head bowed – literally and geopolitically.
As president Joe biden led the mourning with stops at Ground Zero in New York, a field in Pennsylvania and Pentagon, sites where four hijacked planes armed by terrorists killed 3,000 people, a sense of regret, recrimination and futility about a war gone awry was palpable, especially in light of Taliban return to power in Afghanistan.
The US president made no remarks at Ground Zero, but in a six-minute video message released earlier by the White House, he reflected on how the terrorist attacks have shaped America, saying they have brought about a “true sense of national unity” while exposing “the darkest forces of human nature” in the form of fear and discrimination against Muslims.
“For me, this is the central message of September 11. It is that among our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human and in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength. Unity doesn’t mean we have to believe the same, but we have to have fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation, ”Biden said.
Biden was accompanied by the First Lady Jill biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Michelle obama and Hillary Clinton. President Bush joins him in Pennsylvania.
As is usual practice, the names of the nearly 3,000 people – including at least 50 Indians or people of Indian descent – who perished in the attack were read.
Ironically, it was the man in command of the White House on 9/11 who questioned whether the unity had lasted. “In the weeks and months following the September 11 attacks, I was proud to lead an extraordinary, resilient and united people. When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from ours, ”Bush said in his speech on the occasion.
The former president also led the recognition in liberal and moderate circles that the threat of terrorism is not confined to one religion, race, ethnicity or country. He condemned “violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home”, saying they are “filthy siblings”.
“A malicious force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument and every argument into a clash of cultures. Much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment.” , he said in what appeared to be an indirect reference to Donald Asset and the politics it spawned.
The commemoration of the 20th anniversary took place against the backdrop of an endless pandemic, internal political turmoil and significant events in Afghanistan with the return to power of an unrepentant Taliban, who had provided a haven for terrorist brains who planned and executed the September 11 attack. .
While all of the former presidents seemed to be on the same page and appeared with the incumbent at commemorations, Trump made his own path to the memorials, criticizing Biden for the Afghan fiasco (which he initiated).
“We will live, but unfortunately our country will be hurt for a long time, we will have a hard time recovering from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused,” he said.
As president Joe biden led the mourning with stops at Ground Zero in New York, a field in Pennsylvania and Pentagon, sites where four hijacked planes armed by terrorists killed 3,000 people, a sense of regret, recrimination and futility about a war gone awry was palpable, especially in light of Taliban return to power in Afghanistan.
The US president made no remarks at Ground Zero, but in a six-minute video message released earlier by the White House, he reflected on how the terrorist attacks have shaped America, saying they have brought about a “true sense of national unity” while exposing “the darkest forces of human nature” in the form of fear and discrimination against Muslims.
“For me, this is the central message of September 11. It is that among our most vulnerable, in the push and pull of all that makes us human and in the battle for the soul of America, unity is our greatest strength. Unity doesn’t mean we have to believe the same, but we have to have fundamental respect and faith in each other and in this nation, ”Biden said.
Biden was accompanied by the First Lady Jill biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Michelle obama and Hillary Clinton. President Bush joins him in Pennsylvania.
As is usual practice, the names of the nearly 3,000 people – including at least 50 Indians or people of Indian descent – who perished in the attack were read.
Ironically, it was the man in command of the White House on 9/11 who questioned whether the unity had lasted. “In the weeks and months following the September 11 attacks, I was proud to lead an extraordinary, resilient and united people. When it comes to the unity of America, those days seem distant from ours, ”Bush said in his speech on the occasion.
The former president also led the recognition in liberal and moderate circles that the threat of terrorism is not confined to one religion, race, ethnicity or country. He condemned “violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home”, saying they are “filthy siblings”.
“A malicious force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument and every argument into a clash of cultures. Much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment.” , he said in what appeared to be an indirect reference to Donald Asset and the politics it spawned.
The commemoration of the 20th anniversary took place against the backdrop of an endless pandemic, internal political turmoil and significant events in Afghanistan with the return to power of an unrepentant Taliban, who had provided a haven for terrorist brains who planned and executed the September 11 attack. .
While all of the former presidents seemed to be on the same page and appeared with the incumbent at commemorations, Trump made his own path to the memorials, criticizing Biden for the Afghan fiasco (which he initiated).
“We will live, but unfortunately our country will be hurt for a long time, we will have a hard time recovering from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused,” he said.