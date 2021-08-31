US climate envoy to Japan to discuss emissions reduction efforts

TOKYO (AP) – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss efforts to tackle climate change with senior Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November.

Kerry was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, as well as Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday and will fly to China on Tuesday night for further climate talks – her second trip to the country under President Joe Biden’s administration.

In his talks with Koizumi, Kerry was due to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow in the first half of November. .

During a visit to London last month, Kerry called on world leaders to work together and accelerate actions needed to limit the rise in temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. He urged China to join the United States in urgently reducing carbon emissions.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, followed by the United States. Japan is fifth.

Many countries have pledged to phase out their net carbon emissions by 2050. Japan has pledged to strive to reduce emissions by 46% from 2012 levels, down from 26% previously, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. China has also set itself a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Suga said Japan will try to push the reduction up to 50% to be European Union compliant.

In order to achieve this goal, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment is seeking a significant budget increase to promote renewable energy and decarbonization programs. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry plans to use large grants to promote electric vehicles and wind power production, according to a draft budget proposal for 2022.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in its draft Basic Energy Plan released in July, said the share of renewables should be increased to 36-38% of electricity supply in 2030 compared to the current target of 22-24%. The plan maintains the current target of 20-22% for nuclear power, as officials remain undecided on what to do with the nuclear industry which has been struggling since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. The plan scaled back the use of fossil fuels from 56% to 41%.

During her visit to China from September 1-3, Kerry is expected to meet her Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.