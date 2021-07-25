US civil rights activist Robert Moses has died aged 86

Robert Parris Moses, a United States civil rights activist who was beaten and jailed while leading black voter registration campaigns in the southern United States during the 1960s and later helped improve the education of minorities in mathematics, died at the age of 86.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) during the civil rights movement and played a central role in the 1964 “Summer of freedom” in which hundreds of students traveled to the South to register voters.

Moses began his “second chapter in civil rights work” by founding Project Algebra in 1982, which included a program developed by Moses to help poor students succeed in math.

Ben Moynihan, the director of operations for Project Algebra, said he spoke with Moses’ wife, Dr Janet Moses, and she said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida. No information was given on the cause of death.

It’s a huge, huge loss. Bob Moses was one of the bravest Americans this nation has produced, a man who contributed to the architect Freedom Summer and to the democratization effort of this country. Losing these icons of democracy while our democracy is under attack should inspire us to act. https://t.co/CsB77gDLX4 – Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 25, 2021

Moses was born in Harlem, New York on January 23, 1935, two months after a race riot left three people dead and 60 injured in the neighborhood. His grandfather, William Henry Moses, was a prominent Southern Baptist preacher and a supporter of Marcus Garvey, a black nationalist leader at the turn of the century.

But like many black families, the Moses family moved from south to north during the Great Migration. Once in Harlem, his family sold milk from a black-owned cooperative to help supplement the household income, according to the book Robert Parris Moses: A Life in Civil Rights and Leadership at the Grassroots, by Laura Visser- Maessen.

While attending Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, he became a Rhodes Scholar and was deeply influenced by the work of French philosopher Albert Camus and his ideas of rationality and moral purity for social change.

Moses then went on a Quaker-sponsored trip to Europe and reinforced his belief that change came from the grassroots before earning a master’s degree in philosophy at Harvard University.

Bob Moses is my model of organization. Principle, intellectual, humble, deliberate, ready to work with all who come, never reprimanding but constantly defying. Fun, kind, thoughtful, tender love. – Imani Perry (@imaniperry) July 25, 2021

Moses didn’t spend much time in the Deep South until he went on a recruiting trip in 1960 to “see the movement for myself”. He researched Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference in Atlanta, but found little activity in the office and quickly turned his attention to SNCC.

“I was taught the denial of the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe,” Moses said later. “I never knew there was (the) denial of the right to vote behind a cotton curtain here in the United States.”

The young civil rights activist attempted to register black people to vote in rural Amite County, Mississippi, where he was beaten and arrested. When he tried to press charges against a white assailant, an all-white jury acquitted the man and a judge protected Moses all the way to the county line so he could leave.

He then helped organize the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which sought to challenge the all-white Democratic delegation in Mississippi.

But President Lyndon Johnson blocked the rebel Democratic group from voting at the convention and instead left the southerners of Jim Crow, drawing national attention. The Jim Crow laws refer to a system of racial segregation in the South.

#BobMoses is dead. What a brilliant, aware and compassionate human being. Educator. Organizer. Leader. Rest well, sir. Here is Mr. Moses sharing on #FreedomSummer. https://t.co/1x4h2BgJuD – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 25, 2021

Disillusioned with the white liberal reaction to the civil rights movement, Moses quickly began participating in protests against the Vietnam War, then cut off all relations with whites, even former SNCC members.

Moses worked as a teacher in Tanzania, Africa, returned to Harvard to earn a doctorate in philosophy, and taught high school math in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Later in life, the shy Moses founded the Algebra Project.

Historian Taylor Branch, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book Parting the Waters, said Moses’ leadership embodied a paradox.

“In addition to attracting the same kind of worship among the youth in the movement that Martin Luther King did among the adults,” Branch said, “Moses represented a distinct conception of leadership“ as emanating and exercised by ” ordinary people “.