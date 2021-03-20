World
US, China conclude first face-to-face talks under Biden – Times of India
ANCHOR: Senior U.S. and Chinese officials concluded two days of controversial talks in Alaska on Friday after exchanging sharp and unusually public beards on very different views of each other and the world in their first face-to-face meeting from the president Joe biden to take place.
The two sides ended the meetings after an opening session in which they tackled each other in an unusually public way. The United States accused the Chinese delegation of “growing up” and Beijing hit back, saying there was “a strong smell of gunpowder and drama” that was entirely the Americans’ fault.
The meetings in Anchorage were a further test in the increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds on a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and the region. Western Xinjiang in China, as well as Taiwan, China’s assertion. in the South china sea and the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a defensive response”, Secretary of State Antony blink said after the end of the meetings.
“We wanted to share with them the important concerns we have regarding a number of actions that China has taken and behaviors showing concern, shared by our allies and partners,” he said. “And we did. We also wanted to be very clear about our own policies, priorities and worldview. And we did too.”
In separate comments, Communist Party of China Foreign Chief Yang Jiechi said dialogue was the only way to resolve the differences, but he also made it clear that Beijing had no intention of backing down on any issue. it would be.
“China will safeguard our national sovereignty, our security and our interests to develop China,” he said. “It’s an irreversible trend,” he said.
“We hope that the United States does not underestimate China’s determination to defend its territory, to safeguard its people and to defend its just interests,” he said.
As they opened talks on Thursday, Blinken said the Biden administration was united with its allies in pushing back against Chinese authoritarianism. In response, Yang accused Washington of hypocrisy over human rights and other issues, many of which were mentioned by Blinken in his comments.
“Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” Blinken said of China’s actions. “This is why these are not just internal issues, and why we feel compelled to raise these issues here today.”
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan amplified the criticism, saying China has embarked on an “assault on core values.”
“We are not looking for conflict, but we are welcoming fierce competition,” he said.
Yang responded angrily by demanding that the United States stop pushing its own version of democracy at a time when the United States itself has been troubled by domestic discontent. He also accused the United States of failing to address its own human rights issues and challenged what he called “condescension” from Blinken, Sullivan and other US officials.
“We think it’s important for the United States to change its own image and stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world,” Yang said. “Many people in the United States have little faith in the democracy of the United States.”
“China will not accept unwarranted accusations from the US side,” he said, adding that recent developments had plunged relations “into a period of unprecedented difficulty” which “has harmed the interests of both of us. peoples “.
“There is no way to strangle China,” he said.
Blinken seemed annoyed by the tenor and length of the comments, which lasted over 15 minutes. He said his impressions in his talks with world leaders and on his just concluded trip to Japan and South Korea were totally different from the Chinese position.
“I hear deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we are re-engaged,” replied Blinken. “I also hear a deep concern about some of the measures taken by your government.”
Highlighting the animosity, the State Department lambasted the Chinese delegation for violating an agreed two-minute deadline for opening statements and suggested that it “appears to have arrived with the intention of making the podium, focusing on public theaters and drama rather than on the background “.
“The American approach will be underpinned by confidence in our relationship with Beijing – which we do from a position of strength – even though we have the humility to know that we are a country eternally striving to become a more perfect union. “, did he declare.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking later in Beijing, said Blinken and Sullivan urged Chinese officials to make a “solemn response” after US officials launched “unsuspecting attacks. foundation “against China.
“It was the American side that … caused the dispute in the first place, so both sides smelled strongly of gunpowder and drama early on in the opening remarks. the original intention of the Chinese side, “Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.
U.S.-China relations have been torn apart for years, and the Biden administration has yet to indicate whether it is ready or willing to back down from the radical positions taken. Donald trump.
Just a day before the meeting, Blinken announced new sanctions against Beijing’s crackdown on democracy supporters in Hong Kong. In response, China has stepped up its rhetoric against US interference in internal affairs and complained directly.
“Is this a decision taken by the United States to try to gain some advantage in its relations with China?” State Councilor Wang Yi asked. “Certainly this is miscalculated and only reflects the vulnerability and weakness inside the United States and it will not undermine China’s position or resolve these issues.”
Trump was proud to forge what he saw as a strong relationship with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But the relationship fell apart after the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan province across the world and sparked a health and economic disaster.
