US, China clash at UN meeting on anti-racism

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United States on Friday accused China of committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities, and China accused the United States of discrimination, hatred “and even savage murder of people of African and Asian descent. “

The clash took place during the United Nations General Assembly’s commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and was sparked by a line in the speech by US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, who spoke of being a descendant of slaves, growing up in the segregated south. and survive racism, including being called “an N word”.

It came after top US and Chinese diplomats concluded two days of controversial talks in Alaska, the first high-level face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office. In rare public comments, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged very different views on each other’s country and the world.

Thomas-Greenfield was unusually outspoken about the history of the United States, saying, “Slavery is America’s original sin.”

“It has woven white supremacy and black inferiority into our founding documents and principles,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said slavery existed in all corners of the globe, “and unfortunately still exists today”, as does racism, which “continues to be a daily challenge wherever we are”.

For millions, she said, it is even deadly, including in Myanmar where Rohingya Muslims and others “have been oppressed, mistreated and killed in staggering numbers.”

“Or in China, where the government has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

China’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dai Bing, who was not on the original speaker list, spoke near the end of the commemoration to dismiss what he called the US claim politically motivated, calling it “an act of rumor through and through. , and a bare-faced lie.

The story continues

He accused the United States of interfering in China’s internal affairs and declared that “lies are only lies and the truth will prevail eventually.”

Referring to Thomas-Greenfield’s speech about her African descent, Dai said the US envoy, “in an exceptional case, admitted her country’s appalling human rights record, but it doesn’t work. in the country the authorization to get on the horse and to talk about it to other countries. What to do.”

Dai gave some advice to the United States: “Reject your ideological prejudices” and stop using human rights for political ends and provoking political confrontations and disrupting international cooperation on human rights. man.

“I suggest that you take practical steps to end a continuing stream of incidents of discrimination and hatred against, and even savage killings, people of African and Asian descent that continue,” Dai said.

And the United States “would better serve the international cause of human rights by putting more effort into practical and constructive actions,” he said.

Thomas-Greenfield also had some tips on tackling racism.

“We have to dismantle white supremacy at every turn,” she said.

“It also means looking at other types of hate,” the US Ambassador said, pointing to FBI reports of a spike in hate crimes over the past three years, recently to unprecedented levels. for over a decade – “especially against Latinos. Americans, Sikhs, American Muslims, American Jews and immigrants.”

“The mass shooting in Atlanta is just the latest example of this horror,” she said, referring to the alleged murder of eight people by white gunmen, including six Asians and seven women.

“It is so important that we stand united – we are united – against this scourge,” said Thomas Greenfield.

“We have flaws – deep and serious flaws. But we are talking about it. We are working to fix it, ”she said of the United States.

Referring to China, Myanmar and other countries, Thomas-Greenfield said, “We can do the same on a multilateral scale. Let us expose the racism and racial discrimination endemic in all societies around the world. “