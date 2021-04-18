US, China agree to cooperate on climate action, but details to be negotiated

Despite an increasingly strained relationship, the United States and China agreed on Saturday to work together to tackle global climate change, including by “raising ambition” to reduce emissions in the 2020s – a target key to the Biden administration.

Why is this important: the joint communicates released on Saturday evening commits the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases to work together to keep the most ambitious temperature target contained in the Paris Climate Agreement sustainable by potentially taking further emission reductions before 2030 .

In addition, the document leaves open the possibility that the United States and China could act jointly on climate change while having strong disagreements on issues of trade, technology and national security, although it remains to be seen. to what extent this cooperation can extend.

Details: Prior to negotiations in Shanghai between John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, and Xie Zhenhua, his Chinese counterpart, the State Department had made efforts to minimize expectations.

In fact, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s participation in the White House virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23 has been questioned.

But the document says China will attend the summit, saying, “The two countries look forward to the United States ‘Climate Leaders’ Summit on April 22-23. They share the summit’s goal of raising the climate. global climate ambition for mitigation and adaptation … “

In addition, the document calls on the two countries to abandon the financing of fossil energy sources in favor of clean energy.

Yes, but: The document lacks details, including new emissions targets from either country.

Driving the news: China is by far the world’s largest current emitter of greenhouse gases, while the United States is the second largest emitter. However, when considered historically, the United States is the main contributor to global warming.

The big picture: Meanwhile, the world is a long way from meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, which calls for keeping global warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and trying to do so. limit to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or. 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to the pre-industrial era.

Warming beyond these levels increases the chances of potentially catastrophic impacts, scientists warn.

Currently, the world is on track to warm to over 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100.

To meet the Paris targets, studies show the world must start cutting emissions before 2030.

To note: China is a major user of coal-fired power plants, and there are concerns that it is taking a fossil-fuel-intensive approach to its Belt and Road Initiative involving many developing countries.

What they say: Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate think tank E3G, told Axios that the joint statement “looks generally very positive,” but also notes that many details remain to be clarified.

“It’s probably a very negotiated text, but it has committed China in a way to taking action in the 2020s, a question people have been asking since President Xi [2060] net zero commitment last September – what will China do to accelerate action over this decade towards this net zero goal? “, did he declare.

Li Shuo, Greenpeace East Asia Policy Officer, told Axios that the joint statement “underscores the unequivocal commitment of the United States and China to work together to address the climate crisis. It is a firm step towards cooperation in the face of great geopolitical challenges.

“The tough meetings in Shanghai have paid off. May it bring politics closer to where science asks us to be.”

Catch up quickly: Prior to the successful negotiation of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the United States struck a bilateral deal with China to tackle emissions, paving the way for a more united front at the summit proper.

To date, China has pledged to reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by more than 65% by 2030 and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in energy consumption to around 25% d ‘here there.

It also aims to be carbon neutral by 2060 and reach peak emissions by 2030.

The plot: Kerry’s visit and the participation of Xie, who had also been her counterpart in 2015, demonstrated that the United States was trying to return to this formula.

The context: Much has changed since the signing of Paris.

Global emissions have increased and the effects of climate change have become more evident in the form of massive forest fires in the United States and Australia, to melt glaciers and heat waves. And under President Trump, the United States abandoned the Paris Agreement, to join it under Biden.

What to watch: While the statement mentions cooperation in several key clean energy technology areas, a big question is whether China will offer a firm commitment to an emissions reduction target by 2030 at the White House summit. .

Ben Geman contributed reporting.

