US calls on South Korea to stop missile testing and resume talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – A senior US diplomat urged North Korea on Sunday to end a recent round of missile tests and resume negotiations, days after the North carried out its first missile launch submarine ballistics in two years.

Sung Kim, America’s top North Korean affairs official, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to discuss North Korea’s recent missile test streak, which came in the midst of a stalemate long standing in nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

“We call on the DPRK to stop these provocations and other destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue,” Kim told reporters, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We remain ready to meet the DPRK without preconditions and we have made it clear that the United States has no hostile intentions towards the DPRK,” he said.

Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine during its fifth round of weapons tests in recent weeks. South Korean officials have said the submarine-fired missile appears to be at an early stage of development.

Still, it marked the North’s first underwater test since October 2019 and the most publicized since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Missiles fired from submarines are more difficult to detect in advance and would provide North Korea with a secondary retaliatory attack capability.

The launch violates several UN Security Council resolutions imposed on the North and “poses a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and the international community,” Kim said.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it is ready to meet with North Korea “anywhere and anytime” without preconditions. But North Korea says resumption of talks is conditional on the US abandoning what it calls a hostile policy towards Pyongyang, an apparent reference to US-led sanctions and regular military exercises. between Washington and Seoul.