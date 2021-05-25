World
US calls for new ‘transparent’ investigation into origins of Covid – Times of India
GENEVA: The United States called on Tuesday to allow international experts to assess the source of the coronavirus and the “first days of the epidemic” in a second phase of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.
U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology lab were critically ill in 2019, a month before the first cases of Covid-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who warned Monday that there was still no evidence the disease originated in the lab.
“Phase 2 of the study on the origins of Covid must be launched with transparent, science-based terms of reference giving international experts the independence necessary to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of it. epidemic, ”said US Health Secretary Xavier. Becerra said in a video message to the annual ministerial meeting of the World Health Organization.
Becerra did not directly mention China, where the first known human cases of Covid-19 emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December 2019.
The origin of the virus is hotly contested. In a report https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus/origins-of-the-virus published in March and co-authored with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team who spent four weeks in Wuhan and surrounding areas in January and February said the virus was likely transmitted from bats to humans by another animal, and that “introduction by a laboratory incident was considered an extremely unlikely route” .
WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, when asked about a follow-up mission, told Reuters on Monday that the agency was reviewing the report’s recommendations at a technical level.
“The technical teams will prepare a proposal for the next studies to be carried out and present it to the Director-General for consideration,” he said, referring to the Director-General of WHO. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Jasarevic, noting Tedros’ remarks on March 30, said further studies would be needed in a variety of areas, including early detection of cases and clusters, the potential roles of animal markets, transmission through the food chain and hypothesis of laboratory incident. .
