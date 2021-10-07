US calls for ‘imminent’ return to nuclear talks with Iran

The State Department spokesman said the United States was “willing and able” to resume negotiations as soon as Iran agreed.

The Biden administration has called for an “imminent” resumption of talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal, but said that a resumption of negotiations “depended on the Iranians”.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that Washington was ready to continue talks as soon as Tehran agreed to resume negotiations, stressing that the path to diplomacy was still open.

Negotiations have been stalled since June, shortly after the election Iranian Conservative President Ebrahim Raisi.

“We have made it clear that we are prepared, willing and able to return to Vienna as soon as we have a partner to negotiate with,” Price said.

The 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saw Iran cut back its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions against its economy.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 as part of his maximum pressure campaign against Iran, which in response was uranium enrichment well beyond the limits set by the pact.

President Joe Biden has said he is looking to revert to the 2015 deal brokered by the Obama administration in which he was vice president. But six rounds of indirect talks in the Austrian capital failed to find a way to restore the JCPOA.

On Thursday, Price said the Biden administration hoped to resume negotiations where they left off, suggesting that Washington opposes resuming talks from scratch with Tehran’s new government.

“It is important that the parties come together to continue, to pick up where we left off in Vienna after the sixth round, so that we can resume this seventh round based on what we have achieved so far,” a- he declared.

Raisi’s government has taken a harsh tone towards the United States, saying that any talk must lead to the removal of all sanctions against the country.

Last month Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran would return to the Vienna talks “very soon” Nevertheless.

Price said he hoped the Iranian government’s definition of “soon” would match that of the US administration, saying the process could not continue “indefinitely.”

“We firmly believe that we have to work quickly; we have to work diligently and very quickly to ensure that we can achieve that mutual return to compliance that we sincerely and resolutely seek to achieve, ”he said.

In a meeting earlier this week with his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington was prepared for the possibility that efforts to restore the JCPOA could fail.

The Israeli government has expressed opposition to the JCPOA since it was signed six years ago.

“Sir. Sullivan underlined President Biden’s fundamental commitment to the security of Israel and to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon,” said a statement from the US National Security Council describing the talks between Sullivan and Hulata.

Sir. Sullivan explained that this administration believes diplomacy is the best way to achieve this goal, noting that the president has made it clear that if diplomacy fails, the United States is ready to look to others. options.