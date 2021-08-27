US braces for more possible attacks after deadly Kabul bombings

General Frank McKenzie, head of the US central command, said US commanders were on alert for on-board rockets or bombs targeting the airport.

US troops helping evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban regime braced for further attacks on Friday, a day after an ISIL (IS)-affiliated group hit the crowded doors of Kabul airport , killing at least 60 civilians and 13 American soldiers.

A video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two explosions and gunfire rocked the area, witnesses said.

The Islamic State of Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K), a branch of ISIS in Afghanistan, said one of its suicide bombers had appointed “translators and collaborators for the US military.”

US President Joe Biden pledged to fight back against the attack in Kabul, confirming that the bombing was carried out by ISIS-K. “We’re going to hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests in our people with all the measures at my disposal. “

The 13 US soldiers killed in Thursday’s attack represent the worst single-day loss for US troops in Afghanistan since the August 2011 attack on a Chinook helicopter that killed 30 service members.

General Frank McKenzie, head of the US central command, said US commanders were on alert for further possible attacks.

“We are doing everything we can to be ready,” he said.

Here are the latest updates:

37 minutes ago (03:45 GMT)

Australian Prime Minister: Kabul evacuation is complete

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that his country had already completed its evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

The country withdrew its troops from Kabul just before the attacks on Thursday, after receiving “very clear information” about an impending attack.

“We were able to secure the departure of the remaining Australian staff during the last night, shortly before the terrible events that unfolded last night,” Morrison said at a press conference.

He also said that US and British forces had helped Australia for nine days to evacuate some 4,100 people, including 3,200 Australians and Afghan citizens on Australian visas.

1 hour ago (02:55 GMT)

Norway suspends Kabul evacuation, foreign minister says

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide has announced that her country can no longer help evacuate the remaining citizens from the Afghan capital.

“The gates to the airport are now closed and it is no longer possible to bring people in,” Soereide said in an interview with TV2.

Norway had previously agreed to provide air support to Afghan evacuees from the Gulf region to follow-up points in Europe, according to a statement from the US State Department.

2 hours ago (02:15 GMT)

The one constant truth about Afghanistan is that no one is ever responsible. Neither the British, nor Russia, nor the Mujahedin, nor the Taliban, nor the United States. Cemetery of empires? Cemetery of justice and humanity. https://t.co/mTGq57T99x – Fatima Ayub (@thecynicist) August 26, 2021

3 hours ago (01:36 GMT)

Documents with details of Afghan staff left at UK embassy in Kabul: report

Staff at the UK Embassy in Kabul, who were hastily evacuated after the Taliban took control on August 15, left documents with contact details of Afghans working for them, as well as other information identification such as candidacies from Afghans, according to an exclusive statement. UK Times report.

According to the report, the documents were left strewn on the ground in the grounds of the British embassy in Kabul which was seized by the Taliban.

“Phone calls to the numbers on the documents revealed that some Afghan workers and their families were left stranded on the wrong side of the airport’s perimeter wall days after their contact details were left in the dust in the haste to the evacuation of the embassy on August 15, ”report said.

4 hours ago (00:33 GMT)

United States: more than 100,000 evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14

The United States has announced that more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 14, the day before the Taliban returned to power.

“Since August 14, the United States has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of around 100,100 people,” the White House said in a statement Thursday hours after a double blast killed dozens of Afghans and at least 13 American soldiers, at one of the entrances. at Kabul airport.

The Taliban have given the United States until August 31 to withdraw their troops and evacuate their citizens as well as Afghans with papers to leave.

5 hours ago (23:27 GMT)

The toll of the US military in the bombing of Kabul stands at 13 (Pentagon)

The US Department of Defense has announced that the number of US soldiers killed in the explosions at Kabul airport has risen from one to 13 and the number of injured has risen to 18.

“A thirteenth US serviceman has died of injuries sustained in the Abbey Gate attack,” Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.