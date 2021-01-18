US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East, Iran condemns intimidation

Iran’s foreign minister said the United States had better spend its military billions “for the health of your taxpayers.”

The United States has again flown B-52 bombers over the Middle East, with Iran responding that it should spend its military budget on healthcare for Americans rather than intimidation tactics .

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that “presence patrols” had been carried out “as a key part of CENTCOM’s defensive posture”.

The last military maneuvers arrive as security analysts have warned that US President Donald Trump could take military action against Iran in his last days in power.

In recent weeks, the US military has taken a series of measures designed to deter Iran while publicly stressing that it does not plan – and has not received instructions – to take unprovoked action against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned mission B-52 on Sunday, saying that if the move was an attempt to intimidate Tehran, then the United States had better spend its military billions “on health. of your taxpayers ”.

“Although we haven’t started a war for over 200 years, we don’t hesitate to crush the aggressors,” Zarif said on Twitter.

.@Potus : If your B-52H “presence patrols” are meant to intimidate or warn Iran, you should have spent those billions of dollars on the health of your taxpayers. Although we have not started a war for over 200 years, we do not hesitate to crush the aggressors. Just ask your best friends who have supported Saddam. pic.twitter.com/3OqNVY47dW – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 17, 2021

The last U.S. flyover of the Middle East by the aircraft capable of carrying up to 32,000 kg (70,000 pounds) of weapons – including nuclear bombs – came the day after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tested long-range missiles and drones against land and sea targets in the fourth. large-scale show of military force in two weeks.

This was the fifth B-52 operation in recent weeks and US Central Command said the crews successfully completed the mission.

High voltages

Tensions mounted between the United States and Iran following the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran in November. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel, an ally of the United States in the region, of having killed the scientist and vowed “sharp retaliation”.

Friction also increased around January 3 anniversary of the assassination of Iranian General Qaseem Soleimani, during an American drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq.

A military confrontation would seriously complicate the foreign policy of US President-elect Joe Biden, who intends to resume diplomatic engagement with Tehran after taking office on Wednesday.

Biden has said he plans to join the Iran nuclear deal with world powers – a landmark deal signed under President Barack Obama’s administration, which saw Tehran limit its nuclear enrichment in return for lifting international sanctions.