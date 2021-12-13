US, Australia, Japan to fund Pacific submarine cable

The announcement is the latest financial commitment from Western allies to the Pacific telecommunications sector.

The United States, Australia and Japan have announced they will jointly fund the construction of an undersea cable to improve internet access in three small Pacific nations, as Western allies seek to counter the China’s growing influence in the region.

The three Western allies announced on Sunday that they would expand cable to provide faster internet access in Nauru, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“This will support increased economic growth, boost development opportunities and help improve living standards as the region recovers from the severe impacts of COVID-19,” said a joint statement from the United States, Japan and Australia.

The three allies did not specify how much the project will cost.

The development of the submarine cable is the latest financial commitment from Western allies in the Pacific telecommunications sector.

The United States and its Indo-Pacific allies fear the cables laid by the People’s Republic of China could jeopardize regional security. Beijing has denied any intention to use commercial fiber-optic cables, which have much greater data capacity than satellites, for espionage.

In 2017, Australia spent around A $ 137 million ($ 98.2 million) to develop better internet access for Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.