US attacks ‘Iran-backed military infrastructure’ in Syria

The Pentagon spokesman said the move was in response to recent rocket attacks on US troops in Iraq.

The US military said it carried out attacks on Thursday against facilities in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militias following recent rocket attacks on US troop locations in Iraq, said declared the Pentagon.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, US military forces earlier this evening carried out airstrikes against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” spokesman John said. Kirby in a statement.

“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks on US and coalition personnel in Iraq, and ongoing threats against such personnel,” he said.

The attack appears to be relatively limited in scope, potentially reducing the risk of escalation, according to Reuters news agency.

It was not immediately clear what damage had been caused and whether there were any casualties.

More soon…