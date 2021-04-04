US, Arab countries back King Abdullah of Jordan amid security probe

Jordanian security forces have stopped several high-level figures in the context of an ongoing security investigation, and warned former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein against actions aimed at the stability of the kingdom.

Among those detained were a former minister and a member of the royal family, a senior military official told the Petra News Agency on Saturday.

The official denied that Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of King Abdullah II of Jordan, had been arrested. But in a video recording, the former crown prince said he was under house arrest and told to stay home and not to contact anyone.

Here are the responses from different countries and groups:

United States

“We are closely monitoring the reports and are in contact with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support, ”said US State Department spokesman Ned Price in an email.

Saudi Arabia

“The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, for all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” said a statement from the Saudi king. search.

King Abdullah chose Hamzah as his crown prince hours after their father died of cancer in February 1999, but stripped him of the title in 2004. Photo taken August 21, 2004 [File: Ali Jarekji AJ/GB/ Reuters]

Egypt

Egypt has expressed support for Jordan’s King Abdullah and his efforts “to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom against any attempt to undermine it,” the Egyptian presidency spokesman wrote on Facebook.

Bahrain

“His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has affirmed his full support for the decisions and measures taken by HM King Abdulla II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan to maintain the security and stability of his country and to defuse all attempts at rupture” , the official BNA news agency reported.

Gulf Cooperation Council

The Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed the full support of the Cooperation Council to all decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, to preserve the security and stability of brother Jordan, wishing Jordan, brother brother, continued security and stability under the direction of Her Majesty. Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness the faithful Crown Prince, ”Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said in a statement posted on the GCC website.

Lebanon

“The security and safety of Jordan is a fundamental basis for the safety and security of the Arab world,” Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri said on Twitter. “Full solidarity with the Jordanian leaders and King Abdullah to defend the achievements of the Jordanian people, protect their stability and refuse any interference in their affairs.”

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed “its support for all measures taken by Jordan’s King Abdullah and his Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom”, adding that “the security and the stability of the kingdom is that of Kuwait. “

Iraq

“The Iraqi government affirms that it supports the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in all measures taken to preserve the security and stability of the country and to take care of the interests of the brotherly people of Jordan , in a way that strengthens their presence, relying on measures aimed at extending respect for the state, ”the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Qatar

“Qatar has expressed its full solidarity with the Brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its full support for the decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah to preserve security, stability and stimulate the process of progress and prosperity in the country” , he added. the QNA agency reported.

Qatar affirmed that the security and stability of Jordan are an integral part of its security and stability, and stressed that the strategic relations developed between the two brotherly countries will remain an honest and firm guard against any attempt to undermine security. and stability in the country. two countries and region. “

Yemen

The internationally recognized government of Yemen “affirms its absolute support and full position with all measures aimed at preserving the security of Jordan,” the official Saba news agency reported.

“Yemen affirms its absolute support and fully subscribes to all decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah aimed at maintaining security and putting an end to any attempt to destabilize the brother Kingdom of Jordan.”

Bassem Awadallah, a longtime confidant of the king who later became finance minister, was also arrested in connection with the security investigation in Jordan. Photo taken June 20, 2006 [File: Joseph Barrak/ AFP]

Palestine

“Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared that we support the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the king, the government and the people,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said in a statement.

“We support the decisions taken by King Abdullah II to preserve Jordan’s security and ensure its stability and unity.”

“We support the measures taken by King Abdullah to maintain Jordanian national security, stressing that the security and stability of Jordan is a supreme Palestinian interest,” he added.

Arab League

“The secretary general of the Arab League expressed his full solidarity with the measures taken by the Jordanian leadership to maintain the security of the kingdom and maintain stability,” the Arab League said in a statement on its Facebook page, quoting Ahmed Aboul Gheit .

“He also underlined his confidence in the wisdom of the leadership and his willingness to ensure the stability of the country alongside respect for the constitution and the law.”

“Ahmed Aboul Gheit added that King Abdullah II has a high and appreciated position, whether among the Jordanian people or at the Arab level in general, and that everyone knows his sincerity and his great role in the service of Arab causes”, he added.

United Arab Emirates

“The UAE affirms its full support for the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The UAE affirms that it fully supports and supports all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II and his Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to maintain the security and stability of Jordan and to defuse any attempt to influence them ” , state news agency WAM reported.

“The UAE affirms that Jordan’s security and stability are integral to its security.”