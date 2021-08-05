US approves potential sales of howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan

The possible sale, which has not been finalized, has once again angered China as the United States seeks to deepen its ties with Taiwan.

The United States has approved the potential sale of howitzer artillery systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at $ 750 million, the Pentagon said, prompting condemnation from China.

The State Department approval announced on Wednesday follows arms sales to the island last year, which included drones and coastal missile defenses meant to enhance Taiwan’s capabilities and deter a possible invasion of China, which claims Taiwan managed democratically as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary.

The set would include 40 M109A6 155mm Self-Propelled Medium Howitzer artillery systems, 1,698 precision guidance kits for ammunition, spares, training, ground stations, and generation upgrades. previous howitzers from Taiwan, the Pentagon said.

President Joe Biden’s administration has approved further direct commercial arms sales to Taiwan since taking office in early 2021, and has sought to deepen further links with the island, arousing indignation from Beijing.

The Pentagon Defense and Security Cooperation Agency informed Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Like most countries, the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by a 1979 law to provide the autonomous island with the means to defend itself and is its most important international support.

Despite the Department of State’s approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract was signed or that negotiations were successful.

If such a deal is formalized, Congress could also legally pass a law blocking the sale, although there has been little political will to stop U.S. arms sales to Taiwan in recent years as Republicans and Democrats have largely prioritized what they call confronting Chinese aggression.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry on Thursday expressed “sincere gratitude” to the US government, saying in a statement that the sales would help its ground forces increase their “rapid reaction and fire support capacity.”

The ministry called the continued support for US arms “the basis for maintaining regional stability.”

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “strongly opposed” to the sales and filed “harsh representations” to Washington, according to comments by a spokesperson on the ministry’s website.

The spokesman said the sales were “interfering” with China’s internal affairs and warned that Beijing would take countermeasures as the problem developed.