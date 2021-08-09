US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

The Biden administration on Monday announced an additional $ 165 million in aid to feed civilians in warring Yemen, calling the six-year conflict a deadlock as international peace efforts still struggle to be won.

The US focus on humanitarian efforts comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels rejected repeated calls by the new Biden administration to start peace talks. Houthi fighters have instead chosen to maintain a siege to capture the last stronghold of the Yemeni government in the north, Marib, in an oil-rich province.

“The Houthis are not winning in Marib,” US special envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking said on a call to reporters on Monday.

“And when that reality comes to the people, to the Houthis, I think it will force them to realize that the continued isolation and the fact that the conflict is more of a stalemate will make them back down, and I hope bring them to the negotiating table, ”Lenderking said.

The conflict in Yemen, the poorest nation in the Arab world, began with the takeover of the capital Sana’a in 2014 by the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel faction that took over a vast territory. A Saudi-led coalition, backed by the United States and allied to the Yemeni government, has been fighting the rebels since March 2015. The Biden administration has said from the start that it is ending all US support for the military. Saudi woman in the war. Saudi Arabia is also now hoping for a negotiated end.

On the humanitarian front, Yemen, which imports most of its food and other essentials, remains the world’s worst crisis.

The new funding will allow the United Nations World Food Program to continue providing emergency food assistance to 11.5 million Yemenis each month, said Sarah Charles, head of humanitarian aid at the United States Development Agency. international.

The United States is Yemen’s largest aid donor, providing $ 3.6 billion, Charles said. The UN conferences that promise to avert famine there consistently fall well short of their fundraising targets as the war continues.

The story continues

Lenderking praised the work of Oman and others in the peace talks. He described Iran as the only international actor remaining in the conflict indifferent or worse to stop the fighting.

“I hear soft words coming out of Tehran … but I haven’t seen anything on the ground that leads me to believe that the Iranians are ready to play a constructive role,” he said.

The US official has also been more explicit than before in openly blaming the two parties to the conflict in Yemen for a chronic fuel shortage that is crippling food and aid deliveries and helping to drive up food prices beyond. within reach of many Yemenis.

The United States is pushing the Saudis and Yemeni governments backed by the United States and Saudis to allow fuel shipments to a crucial Houthi-controlled port, Hodeida, Lenderking said.

But he also accused the Houthis of stockpiling fuel to drive up prices for their benefit and of using port revenues to finance their fighting, in violation of a 2018 international agreement.