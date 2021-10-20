US and EU Ambassadors: Applying UN Sanctions to North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United States and several European countries on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and said Pyongyang’s technical progress demonstrated the urgent need to speed up the implementation of sanctions against the United Nations on its nuclear and missile programs and economic activities.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged North Korea to stop its “reckless provocations” that violate Security Council sanctions resolutions. She said he should enter talks with the Biden administration without preconditions for the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

She urged all countries to fully implement UN sanctions “so that we can prevent the DPRK from accessing the funds, technology, know-how it needs to further develop illegal weapons of mass destruction. and ballistic missile programs ”.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated to reporters ahead of an emergency closed-door council meeting on North Korea’s latest missile tests that the United States has offered to meet with officials from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – the name official of the country – “and we have made it clear that we have no hostile intentions towards the DPRK.

In a separate statement, the three members of the European Union on the Security Council – Ireland, France and Estonia – said Monday’s reported test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile “is part of a pattern of provocations by the DPRK “in recent years. weeks, including short-range ballistic missile launches, long-range cruise missiles, “and what he claimed was a hypersonic glider.”

They said the new submarine missile launch “underscores the continuous improvement of the nuclear and ballistic program of the DPRK, which has expressed ambition to eventually acquire sea-based nuclear capabilities.”

EU Council members urged North Korea to immediately end its “destabilizing actions and take concrete steps to abandon its ballistic missiles” and other weapons of mass destruction, including its nuclear program. ” in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner “.

The story continues

Ireland, France and Estonia also urged North Korea to respond positively to repeated offers from the United States and South Korea to engage in dialogue, saying “there is no other way. to bring peace, security and stability to the Korean Peninsula “.

The 15-member Security Council heard a briefing on the latest missile tests from UN Under-Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari, but made no statement.

The council has imposed increasingly severe sanctions on North Korea, severely restricting its imports and exports while demanding an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile activities. But North Korea has repeatedly flouted Council resolutions and continues to launch increasingly sophisticated missiles, exacerbating tensions on the Korean peninsula and in the region.

Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration was determined to work with the international community to reduce tensions and keep peace on the Korean Peninsula. And the US commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan “is rock-solid,” she said.

She criticized the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea, saying it “is not doing its job.”

“We must enforce these violations,” she said. “We need to speed up the implementation of sanctions and we have not. And in particular, we need to focus on those who violate the sanctions and others who engage in activities that violate the sanctions. “

The US ambassador did not name any country, but the panel of experts monitoring the implementation of the sanctions cited alleged violations by North Korea’s neighbors, China and Russia.