US and allies step up pressure on Russia to keep humanitarian aid route to Syria open

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and its allies on Wednesday stepped up pressure on Russia to allow the continued operation of a critical humanitarian aid route to Syria weeks ahead of a critical deadline.

Bab al-Hawa, the passage between Turkey and Syria which is the last authorized humanitarian corridor, risks closing as Russia threatened to veto an extension of a UN Security Council resolution that forces it to stay open.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking by teleconference from Brussels, said the humanitarian situation in Syria was worse than ever since the start of the conflict, affecting 13.4 million of people.

He said it is particularly acute in northwestern Syria, where 72 percent of the population depend on UN aid through this last remaining corridor, and in the northeast, where food needs are exacerbated by severe drought.

He said closing Turkey’s corridor after the current mandate expires on July 10 would have “devastating consequences”.

“It’s time to end this decade-long nightmare,” he said.

Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN humanitarian relief coordinator, said the corridor closure would be “catastrophic”.

Keeping the hallway open was a key request by President Joe Biden of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week.

Russia has a unique influence over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who regained control of 70% of his country after a 10-year civil war, largely thanks to Russian military aid. Two US officials told NBC News that Putin did not say yes or no to Biden’s request at the summit, but National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan later called the exchange “constructive.”

This has led administration officials to hope that Putin could see the issue as a way to build bridges with the US president, according to people familiar with the situation, if the Russian leader persuades Assad to go with him.

The story continues

“The two presidents have talked about having a more predictable and stable relationship. This should be an area that is fairly easy to show” in the coming weeks, an official said.

But at the UN Secretary General’s monthly lunch on Monday, according to sources present and interviewed by NBC News, the Russians were “very firm” in reiterating their insistence that all humanitarian aid be channeled instead through the United Nations. Assad regime in Damascus.

It is a failure for the United States, Britain and France, who say Assad would never let aid reach the refugees, whom he considers rebels and whom he has repeatedly bombed. from their homes. One possibility is that Russia will insist on lifting sanctions on Syria as a price for continuing to allow UN aid deliveries.

French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière on Wednesday ruled out any easing of sanctions until there is a political solution to the conflict.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield shared what she saw when she visited the last Turkish-Syrian border post at Bab al-Hawa there. was three weeks old, on a trip accompanied by NBC News.

She quoted a refugee telling her that for them, Covid-19, which is rampant, is “just another way to die”. She said without humanitarian assistance, thousands of children will be denied food and others will die because health facilities run out of supplies.

“Millions of people will have reduced access to clean water, medical supplies and of course vaccines,” she said. “They are terrified of the choice this advice will make. Tragically, their fears are not unfounded because that is exactly what this advice has done to them before.” She noted that there were previously four crossing points for humanitarian aid in Syria, not just one.

“Without cross-border assistance, more Syrians will die, and we know it,” she told the council. Urging her members to extend the program for another year, she said, “We need to do it now, and not let mothers and fathers wonder if they will be able to feed their children on July 11.”

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has taken a hard line, claiming that the border crossing is used by terrorists, who he says without presenting any evidence are also using northerners. western Syria as human shields.

Two people familiar with the situation told NBC News it was not clear whether Moscow had passed on further instructions to its UN diplomat since the Geneva summit, hoping there was still a chance for the Russia to back down before the border post closed in July. ten.

“The transition to Bab al-Hawa is literally a matter of life and death,” Thomas-Greenfield said afterwards. “This will be one of the biggest votes we will take in the council and the Syrian people are counting on us.”

When asked if the lifting of sanctions against Syria should be part of the resolution on humanitarian aid, she replied that they should not be included as the situation in the country is not the result of sanctions.

“The situation in Syria is the consequence of the actions that have been taken by the Assad regime,” she said.