US Ambassador Says World Must End Taiwan Exclusion

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – In a final blow to China, the outgoing Trump administration ambassador to the UN tweeted that it is time for the world to oppose China’s efforts to exclude and isolate Taiwan, drawing strong criticism from Beijing.

To make the point even more graphic, Ambassador Kelly Craft accompanied the tweet with a photo of herself in the United Nations General Assembly Hall where the island is banned. And she was carrying a purse with a teddy Taiwan bear sticking out from the top, a gift from Taiwan’s representative in New York, Ambassador James Lee.

Taiwan left the United Nations in 1971 when China joined. Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province and has used its diplomatic influence to prevent its 23 million residents from joining organizations that need statehood to become members, including the United Nations World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

U.S. relations with Taiwan heated up under President Donald Trump, largely due to strong bipartisan support in Congress, but also because his administration was prepared to defy threats from Beijing and promote Taiwan as an alternative to the authoritarianism of the Chinese Communist Party.

Craft met with Taiwan’s representative in New York in September and was due to visit Taipei last week, but his trip was canceled after then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo banned all travel.

Undeterred, she held a virtual meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the evening of January 13, telling him, “The United States will always stand by Taiwan’s side.”

Earlier in the day, she walked into the General Assembly Hall, stood at the speaker’s podium, and recorded a virtual address to Model UN students in Taiwan.

Craft followed up on these events with a statement on Tuesday – his last full day as Ambassador – stressing that the United States “is determined to end” the exclusion and isolation of Taiwan, and providing for this to happen. will continue with the administration of new President Joe Biden.

“The American position on this issue enjoys universal bipartisan support,” she said, “and so, even as the United States prepares for a transition, I can say with great confidence that the relationship United States-Taiwan will continue to develop and strengthen. “

She called Taiwan “a force for good on the world stage – a vibrant democracy, a generous humanitarian actor, a responsible actor in the global health community, and a vigorous promoter and defender of human rights.”

In a final salvo during the closing hours of Trump’s presidency on Wednesday, Craft tweeted his call for an end to Taiwan’s isolation and exclusion, saying, “All @UN member states should recognize the benefits of Taiwan’s significant participation in international organizations and the damage. made by its continued exclusion.

The spokesperson for the United Nations Mission in China, referring to the photo of Craft in the General Assembly Hall, tweeted: “Without notice to the UN, you sneaked into the hall. AG to record the video. You not only violated the guidelines for the use of UN premises, but also violated the COVID-19 prevention rules. You are literally spreading the virus. It’s time to quit!

A spokesperson for Craft responded on Thursday, saying, “Ambassador Craft was proud to speak with young people of Taiwan from the floor of the United Nations General Assembly, to highlight the scandalous fact that Taiwan’s voice remains unwelcome in this room. “

In her speech at Taiwan’s Model UN, Craft told the students, “Stand firm, tell the worlds of democracy even after this moment,” she said, “Because someday you will too. , you will be here. ”

To reinforce her personal commitment, she ended her statement on Tuesday by saying, “As my UN assignment comes to an end, my mission will not be over until the people of Taiwan have a voice.”