US airstrike kills top ISIS leader in Iraq

BAGHDAD – US airstrikes as part of a joint mission with Iraqi forces killed ISIS leader in Iraq, an attack aimed at stemming the group’s resurgence and revenge for a deadly double suicide bombing in Baghdad last week.

ISIS commander Jabbar Salman Ali Farhan al-Issawi, 43, known as Abu Yasser, was killed on Wednesday near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Islamic State said on Friday. military coalition led by the United States and Iraqi officials.

ISIS no longer holds territory in Iraq but continued to carry out deadly attacks. The question of what kind of force is needed to keep the group under control has been at the heart of US and Iraqi concerns. negotiations on reducing the number of American soldiers in Iraq, and the US role in this week’s raid illustrates Iraq’s continued dependence on the US military.

A spokesperson for the coalition, Colonel Wayne Marotto, called the death of Mr. al-Issawi a “blow” to ISIS’s consolidation efforts.