US airstrike kills top ISIS leader in Iraq
BAGHDAD – US airstrikes as part of a joint mission with Iraqi forces killed ISIS leader in Iraq, an attack aimed at stemming the group’s resurgence and revenge for a deadly double suicide bombing in Baghdad last week.
ISIS commander Jabbar Salman Ali Farhan al-Issawi, 43, known as Abu Yasser, was killed on Wednesday near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, the Islamic State said on Friday. military coalition led by the United States and Iraqi officials.
ISIS no longer holds territory in Iraq but continued to carry out deadly attacks. The question of what kind of force is needed to keep the group under control has been at the heart of US and Iraqi concerns. negotiations on reducing the number of American soldiers in Iraq, and the US role in this week’s raid illustrates Iraq’s continued dependence on the US military.
A spokesperson for the coalition, Colonel Wayne Marotto, called the death of Mr. al-Issawi a “blow” to ISIS’s consolidation efforts.
Mr. al-Issawi coordinated the group’s operations in Iraq, counterterrorism experts said. Col. Marotto said he was responsible for developing and delivering advice to ISIS fighters and helping to expand ISIS’s presence in Iraq.
He said nine other ISIS fighters were killed in the operation.
Colonel Marotto said Iraqi counterterrorism forces carried out the operation with support from coalition air, intelligence and surveillance.
The US-led coalition has a policy of not commenting on countries that conduct specific airstrikes. But senior Iraqi security officials who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release the information said US planes carried out the strikes.
Iraqi officials said the attack on an underground hideout avenged the deaths of 32 Iraqis killed in ISIS’s attack on a Baghdad market last week. More than 100 other people were injured in the attack, the deadliest in Baghdad in four years.
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming it targeted Shia Muslims and Iraqi security forces.
“We promised and kept,” Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted about the operation that killed Mr. al-Issawi. “I gave my word to pursue Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thunderous response,” he said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.
Mr. al-Kadhimi, a former intelligence chief, also replaced several heads of intelligence and security operations after the ISIS attack, saying lax security and intelligence failures were partly to be seen. blame.
Mr. al-Kadhimi took office last year pledging to strengthen security, fight corruption and advance government reforms.
Iraqi and US officials say the operation that killed al-Issawi was in the works for months as they approach lower-level ISIS leaders in mountain hideouts near Kirkuk and were gathering intelligence on what appeared to be a new ISIS center of operations. The.
In addition to the airstrikes, the operation included raids on ISIS guesthouses by Iraqi counterterrorism forces, according to an Iraqi military statement.
Mr. al-Issawi, from the Iraqi city of Falluja, returned to Iraq six months ago through the porous border with the Kurdish-controlled area of eastern Syria.
Iraqi officials have described Mr. al-Issawi as the “deputy caliph”, or second in command, of the head of ISIS. This rank could not be independently confirmed.
Little is known about the overall head of the group, identified by Daesh as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, or its superior command structure. Mr. al-Qurayshi succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died when he detonated a suicide vest as US forces attacked his hiding place in Syria in 2019.
While operational commanders like Mr. al-Issawi don’t get as much attention as top terrorist leaders like Mr. Baghdadi or Mr. al-Qurayshi, counterterrorism officials have said they are playing a role. central role.
“Activists like Baghdadi get the lion’s share of attention, but operatives like al-Issawi do the dirty work for groups like IS and serve as sinews between the upper and lower echelons of the organization,” he said. said Colin P. Clarke, Counterterrorism Analyst. at Soufan Group, a New York-based security consultancy.
Although ISIS’s last major attack in Baghdad was two years ago, the group conducts regular operations in provinces further north.
“Intelligence showed this guy was active as the coordinator of ISIS operations,” said Michael Knights, Jill and Jay Bernstein Fellow for Security and Military Affairs at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Iraq is probably still the largest operating environment for Daesh, so that effectively means that he is the national director of the largest branch.
At its peak, ISIS controlled nearly a third of Iraqi territory and entire provinces of Syria after declaring a caliphate in 2014 with Mosul as its capital. Kurdish forces supported by the Americans chased the group out of the last piece of land it took place – near the city of Baghuz in Syria – two years ago.
The assassination of Mr. al-Issawi “demonstrates to the Iraqi people that the government is capable of acting effectively,” Mr. Knights said.
Crucial American aid in the raid came amid increased political pressure from pro-Iranian groups in Iraq to expel US troops from the country.
After recent cuts by the Trump administration, the United States has approximately 2,500 troops at three Iraqi military bases. While Iraq’s ability to fight ISIS has improved, the country still depends on intelligence, surveillance and air support from the US-led coalition.
“From an operational standpoint, it is important that ISIS is disrupted as much as possible, but it obviously needs a lot of follow-up,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq-based member of the Century Foundation. “ISIS has shown that it is quite resilient and capable of settling in small cells, especially in rural areas and in difficult terrain, and that it also targets a territory that it is very difficult for the Iraqi forces to constantly monitor.
Mr. Jiyad said he believes US forces will gain goodwill through their assistance in anti-ISIS operations. But he said the US drone strike that killed a senior Iraqi security official along with Iranian commander General Qassim Suleimani in Baghdad last year had more weight in strengthening opposition to US troops in Iraq. .
After the drone attack, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution demanding that the government expel US forces from Iraq, a measure that was not implemented.
“The presence of US forces is part of a larger issue unrelated to Daesh,” Jiyad said. “This stuff that you can’t just erase with ‘the United States has been helpful against Daesh.'”
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington.
