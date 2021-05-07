US agency withdraws proposed rule that expands biometric collection for non-citizens – Times of India

MUMBAI: The US Department internal security ( DHS ) withdrew a to reign proposed by the former Trump administration, it would have broadened the scope of biometric data collection by removing age restrictions; require the submission of biometric data for each applicant, sponsor, beneficiary or other person who applies for or is associated with an application or benefit or an application for immigration or naturalization (citizenship), unless this requirement has been expressly made waived or exempted.The proposed rule had also permitted the use of additional types of biometric modalities such as palm prints, iris scans, speech recognition and, in some cases, DNS. The proposal which also allowed the collection of biometric data on minors had been the subject of numerous flak .

The withdrawal of this proposed rule by DHS is consistent with the Joe biden Executive Order – Use Faith in Our Legal Immigration Systems and Strengthen Integration and Inclusion Efforts for New Americans. It aims to reduce barriers and burdens in the immigration system.

However, DHS will continue to require the submission of biometric data where appropriate and remains committed to national security, identity management, fraud prevention and program integrity, a statement said. official.