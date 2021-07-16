US, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan announce new group for Afghan peace process – Times of India

An Afghan special forces convoy is seen rescuing a besieged policeman from a checkpoint surrounded by Taliban in Kandahar province (Reuters)

WASHINGTON: The United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to create a new quadrilateral diplomatic group to promote the Afghan peace process, stability and trade in the region, the US State Department said on Friday .

In a press release, the State Department said, “Representatives of the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on improving regional connectivity ”.

The State Department said the parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan essential to regional connectivity and agree that regional peace and connectivity are mutually reinforcing.

The parties see the creation of the group as a way to strengthen regional trade, build new transit routes and strengthen trade ties. “The parties have agreed to hold a meeting in the coming months to discuss details of their future cooperation, which should be based on mutual consensus,” the statement said.

This development comes as the security situation in Afghanistan deteriorated following the withdrawal of US military forces from the country. The draw should be completed by the end of August.

As the Taliban continue to seize new territory, US officials have entered into talks with countries neighboring Afghanistan to support the Afghan defense forces. Other countries in South and Central Asia are also engaged in negotiations to advance the peace talks.