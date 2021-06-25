World
US Afghanistan News: The United States will keep around 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal | World News – Times of India
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – About 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main U.S. military force completes its withdrawal, which is expected to be largely within the next two weeks, U.S. officials said at the Associated Press.
In addition, several hundred additional American forces will remain at Kabul airport, potentially until September. They will help Turkish troops provide security, a temporary move until a more formal Turkish-led security operation is in place, officials said on Thursday.
Overall, officials said the United States expects the U.S. military and coalition command, its leadership and most troops to be deployed by July 4, or shortly thereafter. , meeting an ambitious deadline that commanders worked out months ago.
Officials were not authorized to discuss the details of the withdrawal and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The departure of most of the more than 4,000 troops present in the country in recent months takes place long before the President Joe bidenthe September 11 withdrawal deadline. And he comes in the middle of the acceleration Taliban gains on the battlefield, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its army could collapse within months.
Secretary of State Antoine Blink, speaking in Paris on Friday, noted the increase in violence and cited “a real danger” that if the Taliban attempt to take the country by force, “we will see a resumption of war or maybe be worse “.
But, Blinken said, the Biden administration came to the conclusion that not withdrawing US troops, as the Trump administration promised the Taliban in February 2020, would have been a bad choice. The administration believes the Taliban have resumed attacks on US forces, causing the war to escalate.
“If we had not announced that we were leaving, then this restraint, in terms of attacking our forces and attacking capitals, would have ended,” Blinken said.
He said a continued US presence “would certainly have significantly helped” the government in Kabul. “But what is almost certain is that our military would have come to us and said, well, the situation has changed, we need more forces. And we would have repeated the cycle that we have been in since. 20 years old. And at some point you have to say it has to stop. ”
Biden faces stiff criticism from some Republicans for withdrawing from Afghanistan, even though the president Donald trump reached the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces by May 2021.
Officials have repeatedly stressed that security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is an essential condition for keeping any US diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan. Yet the decision to keep additional troops there for several months makes it harder for the Biden administration to declare a real end to America’s longest war until late fall.
In a statement Thursday evening, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that, as Biden ordered, the United States will complete the withdrawal by early September. “Nothing has changed about this goal.” Kirby said. “The situation is dynamic and we review our progress daily. Speculations from anonymous sources about potential changes in this timeline should not be taken as predictive.”
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, meet with Biden at the White House on Friday. The two Afghan leaders are also due to meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.
The departure of most troops in early July had been questioned due to complications, including a Covid-19 outbreak at the United States Embassy and the pressure to bring out Afghan interpreters and others who have helped the United States to leave the country. Officials said US commanders and NATO allies in Afghanistan were able to overcome logistical hurdles that could have prolonged the withdrawal process. But they also warned that plans in place for the final stages of the US military withdrawal could change if airport security deals fail or if there are other major and unforeseen developments.
As recently as last week, there was talk of expanding the presence of US troops at Bagram airfield, north of Kabul, but officials said the US presence at the base is expected to end in the next few months. days.
The approximately 650 US troops who are expected to constitute a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan will provide security for the US Embassy and continued support at the airport. Officials said the United States had agreed to leave a C-RAM system – or counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system – at the airport, along with troops to operate it, as part of the of an agreement with Turkey. The United States is also planning to leave aircrews for helicopter support at the airport.
Officials say Turkey has broadly agreed to ensure airport security as long as it receives support from US forces. US and Turkish military officials are meeting in Ankara this week to finalize the arrangements.
On Wednesday, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited progress towards an agreement with the Turks on airport security. “I am very comfortable with maintaining security at Kabul airport and the Turks will be a part of it,” he said.
The departure of US troops accelerates as the administration moves forward with plans to evacuate tens of thousands of interpreters and others who worked with US forces during the war and now fear for their safety.
A senior administration official said on Thursday that planning had picked up steam in recent days to resettle Afghans and their families in other U.S. countries or territories while their visa applications were processed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss unannounced plans. The administration intends to carry out the evacuation later this summer, possibly in August, according to a second official familiar with the deliberations but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
The Pentagon has said the military is ready to assist the State Department if necessary, but has indicated that charter flights may be sufficient to move Afghan visa applicants, so not necessarily requiring a military airlift.
In addition, several hundred additional American forces will remain at Kabul airport, potentially until September. They will help Turkish troops provide security, a temporary move until a more formal Turkish-led security operation is in place, officials said on Thursday.
Overall, officials said the United States expects the U.S. military and coalition command, its leadership and most troops to be deployed by July 4, or shortly thereafter. , meeting an ambitious deadline that commanders worked out months ago.
Officials were not authorized to discuss the details of the withdrawal and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The departure of most of the more than 4,000 troops present in the country in recent months takes place long before the President Joe bidenthe September 11 withdrawal deadline. And he comes in the middle of the acceleration Taliban gains on the battlefield, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its army could collapse within months.
Secretary of State Antoine Blink, speaking in Paris on Friday, noted the increase in violence and cited “a real danger” that if the Taliban attempt to take the country by force, “we will see a resumption of war or maybe be worse “.
But, Blinken said, the Biden administration came to the conclusion that not withdrawing US troops, as the Trump administration promised the Taliban in February 2020, would have been a bad choice. The administration believes the Taliban have resumed attacks on US forces, causing the war to escalate.
“If we had not announced that we were leaving, then this restraint, in terms of attacking our forces and attacking capitals, would have ended,” Blinken said.
He said a continued US presence “would certainly have significantly helped” the government in Kabul. “But what is almost certain is that our military would have come to us and said, well, the situation has changed, we need more forces. And we would have repeated the cycle that we have been in since. 20 years old. And at some point you have to say it has to stop. ”
Biden faces stiff criticism from some Republicans for withdrawing from Afghanistan, even though the president Donald trump reached the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces by May 2021.
Officials have repeatedly stressed that security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is an essential condition for keeping any US diplomatic personnel in Afghanistan. Yet the decision to keep additional troops there for several months makes it harder for the Biden administration to declare a real end to America’s longest war until late fall.
In a statement Thursday evening, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that, as Biden ordered, the United States will complete the withdrawal by early September. “Nothing has changed about this goal.” Kirby said. “The situation is dynamic and we review our progress daily. Speculations from anonymous sources about potential changes in this timeline should not be taken as predictive.”
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, meet with Biden at the White House on Friday. The two Afghan leaders are also due to meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.
The departure of most troops in early July had been questioned due to complications, including a Covid-19 outbreak at the United States Embassy and the pressure to bring out Afghan interpreters and others who have helped the United States to leave the country. Officials said US commanders and NATO allies in Afghanistan were able to overcome logistical hurdles that could have prolonged the withdrawal process. But they also warned that plans in place for the final stages of the US military withdrawal could change if airport security deals fail or if there are other major and unforeseen developments.
As recently as last week, there was talk of expanding the presence of US troops at Bagram airfield, north of Kabul, but officials said the US presence at the base is expected to end in the next few months. days.
The approximately 650 US troops who are expected to constitute a more permanent force presence in Afghanistan will provide security for the US Embassy and continued support at the airport. Officials said the United States had agreed to leave a C-RAM system – or counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system – at the airport, along with troops to operate it, as part of the of an agreement with Turkey. The United States is also planning to leave aircrews for helicopter support at the airport.
Officials say Turkey has broadly agreed to ensure airport security as long as it receives support from US forces. US and Turkish military officials are meeting in Ankara this week to finalize the arrangements.
On Wednesday, Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited progress towards an agreement with the Turks on airport security. “I am very comfortable with maintaining security at Kabul airport and the Turks will be a part of it,” he said.
The departure of US troops accelerates as the administration moves forward with plans to evacuate tens of thousands of interpreters and others who worked with US forces during the war and now fear for their safety.
A senior administration official said on Thursday that planning had picked up steam in recent days to resettle Afghans and their families in other U.S. countries or territories while their visa applications were processed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss unannounced plans. The administration intends to carry out the evacuation later this summer, possibly in August, according to a second official familiar with the deliberations but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
The Pentagon has said the military is ready to assist the State Department if necessary, but has indicated that charter flights may be sufficient to move Afghan visa applicants, so not necessarily requiring a military airlift.