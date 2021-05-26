US accuses former Bolivian minister of corruption and money laundering

The United States accuses former Bolivian Interior Minister Arturo Murillo of receiving bribes from American companies and individuals.

The United States has arrested a former minister in the interim government of former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez for corruption and money laundering.

In one declaration On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice accused former Home Secretary Arturo Murillo and his former chief of staff Sergio Mendez “of receiving bribes from a US company and individuals for get a contract with the Bolivian government ”.

The department accused the two men of “then using the American financial system to launder these bribes.”

Three US citizens have also been charged with the alleged system of corruption, which took place between November 2019 and April 2020.

The Americans are accused of paying $ 602,000 to Bolivian officials, the justice ministry said, in order to secure a $ 5.6 million contract to supply the Bolivian defense ministry with tear gas and other non-lethal equipment.

The five men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Murillo is also wanted in Bolivia for sedition for his role in the interim administration of Anez.

Anez came to power after Evo Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, resigned in November 2019 under pressure from parts of the public, the armed forces and opposition leaders who accused him of stealing an election a month earlier.

Morals returned exile in Argentina in November last year after the candidate of his party Movement for Socialism (MAS) Won long-awaited presidential elections.

Anez and other former officials were stopped in March and accused of attempting a coup attempt. She was ordered to four months in pre-trial detention shortly after his arrest.

But Murillo left Bolivia before his arrest warrant.

He played a central role in the prosecution of Morales and his main supporters with charges of sedition and terrorism and has been criticized for brutal responses from the military and police to protests, which saw dozens of deaths.

Human rights groups and international observers criticized the Bolivian government for arresting Anez and his ministers and stressed the importance of due process.