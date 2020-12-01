US accuses China of ‘gross violation’ of North Korean sanctions

The US State Department alleges that China is “seeking to reverse” United Nations sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

The US State Department on Tuesday accused China of “flagrant violation” of its obligation to apply international sanctions against North Korea and said the US would offer rewards of up to $ 5 million for information on escapes from sanctions.

Speaking to the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for North Korea, Alex Wong, accused China of “seeking to cancel” the sanctions regime of the United Nations to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Wong said China continued to take in at least 20,000 North Korean workers in violation of UN bans, and last year the United States observed ships carrying coal or other goods. banned from North Korea to China 555 times.

“On none of these occasions have the Chinese authorities acted to stop these illicit imports. Not once, ”Wong said.

He added that China is currently hosting no less than two dozen North Korean representatives linked to Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction programs or banks.

He accused China of “seeking to cancel the UN sanctions regime for which it itself voted in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2017”.

“They seek to revive trade links and income transfers to the North, thus ensuring China’s penetration into the northern economy,” he said.

China insists it abides by UN sanctions demands on North Korea, although it has also expressed hope, with Russia, that an easing of these conditions could help out. the deadlock in the nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.