Uruguay has the highest per capita death toll in the world as the virus hits South America.

BUENOS AIRES – For most of the past year, Uruguay has been presented as an example to prevent the coronavirus from spreading widely as neighboring countries grapple with an increase in the death toll.

Uruguay’s luck has run out. Over the past week, the per capita death rate from Covid-19 in the small South American nation was the highest in the world, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

At least 3,252 people had died from Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Uruguayan health ministry, and the daily death toll was around 50 over the past week.

Six of the 11 countries with the highest per capita death rates are in South America, a region where the the pandemic is wreaking havoc growing unemployment, poverty and hunger. For the most part, countries in the region have failed to acquire enough vaccines to rapidly vaccinate their populations.