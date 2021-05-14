Uruguay has the highest per capita death toll in the world as the virus hits South America.
BUENOS AIRES – For most of the past year, Uruguay has been presented as an example to prevent the coronavirus from spreading widely as neighboring countries grapple with an increase in the death toll.
Uruguay’s luck has run out. Over the past week, the per capita death rate from Covid-19 in the small South American nation was the highest in the world, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
At least 3,252 people had died from Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Uruguayan health ministry, and the daily death toll was around 50 over the past week.
Six of the 11 countries with the highest per capita death rates are in South America, a region where the the pandemic is wreaking havoc growing unemployment, poverty and hunger. For the most part, countries in the region have failed to acquire enough vaccines to rapidly vaccinate their populations.
Contagion rates in Uruguay started to rise in November and have climbed in recent months, apparently fueled by a highly contagious variant identified for the first time in Brazil Last year.
“In Uruguay, it’s as if we had two pandemics, one until November 2020, when things were largely under control, and the other from November, with the arrival of the first wave in the country ”, declared José Luis Satdjian, the deputy. secretary of the Ministry of Health.
The country with the second-highest per capita death rate is neighboring Paraguay, which has also had relative success in containing the virus for much of the past year, but is now found. in a worsening crisis.
Experts associate the sharp increase in cases in Uruguay with Brazil’s variant P.1 virus.
“We have a new player in the system and it’s the Brazilian variant, which has entered our country so aggressively,” Satdjian said.
Uruguay closed its borders tightly at the start of the pandemic, but the cities along the border with Brazil are in fact binational and have remained porous.
The epidemic has put a strain on hospitals in Uruguay, which has a population of 3.5 million.
On March 1, Uruguay had 76 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units. This week, health professionals were treating more than 530, according to Dr Julio Pontet, president of the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Care Medicine which runs the intensive care unit at Pasteur Hospital in Montevideo, the capital.
That number is slightly lower than the peak in early May, but experts have yet to see a steady drop that could indicate a trend.
“It is still too early to come to the conclusion that we have already started to improve, we are in a high plateau of cases,” said Dr Pontet.
Despite the still high number of cases, there is optimism that the country will soon be able to bring the situation under control as it is one of the few in the region to have been able to make rapid progress in its vaccination campaign. About a quarter of the population has been fully immunized.
“We expect the number of severe cases to start declining at the end of May,” said Dr Pontet.
