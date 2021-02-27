Update on air filtration in schools [2021] by Camfil USA – Making the Back to School Safer: Recommendations from Air Filtration Experts

Cleaner air is not only a factor in reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in public buildings, but it is also linked to improved cognition and productivity.

What should schools do to ensure air safety?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that schools provide adequate ventilation and increase total airflow in occupied spaces, if possible.

Riverdale, February 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Air quality is currently at the forefront of public attention due to the nature of the current pandemic. Although effective air filtration can reduce the risk of infection in public places, improving air quality is a step towards improving overall public health, especially that of young people. developing children and adolescents when they return to school in person.

Although many parents have opted for their children to attend school virtually, teachers and students who attend school in person need adequate protection against poor indoor air quality. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping windows open as much as possible, certain climates and environmental factors (such as the location adjacent to a busy road) make this impractical and unsafe for many schools. Read the full story here: >> What should schools do to ensure air safety? >> .

The importance of air quality in schools

In addition to the risks of infection with COVID-19, improving air quality is essential for the health of students. With the development of the immune system and the growth of the lungs, children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) explains that this is because, on average, children inhale a greater volume of air in proportion to their body size per breath than adults. It also means that children inhale a proportional greater volume of hazardous chemicals and particles.

School buildings are far from being the ideal environment for growing children, as indoor air quality is affected not only by pollution from outdoor sources (busy roads, for example), but also because buildings themselves often emit hazardous substances. Schools in older buildings tend to release toxic and obsolete building material residues into the air. All schools are exposed to high volumes of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from sources such as cleaning fluids, teaching supplies, building materials and some paints.

Breathing cleaner air allows children to benefit from improved mood and productivity, a better immune system, cleaner lungs, reduced allergy and asthma symptoms, and even with a longer lifespan on average.

Indoor air solutions for schools, experts say.

The air filtration experts at Camfil, one of the world’s leading air filtration manufacturers and researchers, recommend the following additional filtration systems for schools. Since these two systems are self-contained air purification systems, they do not require replacing or adapting a building’s HVAC system, which would be a financial impossibility for many schools. Both air purifiers are designed for use in rooms of different sizes commonly found in schools. The units are designed to operate silently, so as not to disrupt classroom instruction or student concentration.

1. Camfil City M air purifier

The City M air purifier features a HEPA grade particulate filter and a molecular filter that work together to remove dust, contaminants, harmful VOCs and odors for healthier indoor air. The City M air purifier uses 50% less energy than competing devices. Learn more about the City M here.

2. CamFil CamCleaner CC500

The CamCleaner CC500 air purifier was originally designed at the start of the pandemic for hospitals that needed to create negative pressure isolation zones. The unit was also designed to serve as a stand-alone air purifier for offices, schools and other public buildings. The CC500’s MERV-9 / 9A pre-filter extends the life of the HEPA filter to 99.99%, reducing overall operating and maintenance costs. Learn more about the CamCleaner CC500 here.

For more information on the right air purifier for your school, contact a local Camfil expert. help you.

Camfil Clean Air solutions for air filtration in schools

Camfil believes that breathing clean air should be a human right. For over half a century, Camfil around the world has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy consumption and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil applied its decades of experience in the containment of biosafety, health and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions to the public as well only to hospitals and health facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

https://www.camfil.com/en-us

