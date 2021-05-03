UPDATE 2-WHO chief Tedros plans to be re-elected – Stat News

(Add details)

May 3 (Reuters) – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, plans to run for a second five-year term as head of the agency, Stat News reported https: // www. statnews.com/2021 / 03/05 / tedros-second term on Monday, citing someone familiar with the matter.

Tedros has been the public face of WHO’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in central China’s Wuhan city in late 2019.

Ethiopian Tedros, as he is widely known, in 2017 became the first African to lead the Geneva-based UN agency and made universal health coverage his priority.

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters before a regular press conference starting at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

It is not clear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros, according to the Stat report.

Diplomats told Reuters Tedros that Tedros’ support among African countries would be key to any re-election, while doubting that he could count on support from his home country which last nominated him.

They noted that the Ethiopian military accused him in November of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for the dominant Tigray state political party, which is fighting federal forces. Tedros has denied taking sides in the conflict in Ethiopia.

Tedros, whose global profile increased dramatically during the pandemic, flew to Beijing in January 2020 to meet with President Xi Jinping to ensure cooperation and information-sharing, just before declaring an emergency. global health.

The Trump administration accused Tedros and the WHO of being “China-centric” – allegations they rejected – and halted US contributions while beginning the process of leaving the agency. The Biden administration announced immediately after taking office in January that it would remain a member and meet financial obligations while working on reforms.

Tedros distanced himself from the findings of a WHO-led mission this year, co-authored with Chinese scientists, that investigated the origins of the virus. The report released on March 30 said the virus was likely transmitted from bats to humans by another animal, and that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely” as a cause.

Tedros said the data had been withheld from the team and the lab issue needed further investigation.

