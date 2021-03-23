UPDATE 2-Germany cancels plan to reopen economy as COVID-19 infection rate rises

(Add more details on government measures, Merkel comment)

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) – Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days during the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early Tuesday.

In talks that dragged on into the night, Merkel pushed leaders of Germany’s 16 states to take a stronger stance to tackle the pandemic, reversing plans to gradually reopen the economy agreed to earlier this month – hereafter a sharp rise in the rate of infection. .

“We are now in a very serious situation,” she told a press conference, adding that Germany was in a race against time to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus.

Germany began to cautiously ease restrictions earlier this month. But the spread of more infectious variants of the virus has increased the number of cases, raising concerns that hospitals could soon be overloaded without further brakes.

The Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases said the number of cases per 100,000 population in a week rose to 107 on Monday, above the 100 threshold at which intensive care units will start to run out of capacity. More than 3,000 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care beds on Sunday.

Economists have said the extension of lockdown measures will delay a much-hoped-for recovery in Europe’s largest economy from spring to early summer.

For five days from April 1, the Germans must stay at home and reduce contact as much as possible. But the late-night deal did not include closing all stores, including essential stores like supermarkets, which Merkel had called for.

Large family reunions will be prohibited during the holidays, with no more than two households, or up to five people, being allowed to meet. The government will ask churches to hold all Easter services online to avoid gatherings.

EASTER TRAVEL

Discussions had dragged on for hours as Merkel and state leaders disagreed over whether to ease restrictions on domestic travel during the Easter holiday period.

The story continues

Germans can travel freely even in the midst of the pandemic, but hotels and resorts across the country are not allowed to rent rooms to tourists. This leaves overseas travel as the only option for those who desperately want to go on vacation.

“We do not recommend any travel abroad,” said Merkel.

Airlines will now be responsible for ensuring that all travelers and crews are tested for the coronavirus before leaving for Germany, regardless of the infection rate in the country they have visited.

But Merkel and state leaders have refrained from imposing a mandatory quarantine on all returning travelers, a relief for holiday destinations such as Mallorca in Spain, which are counting on a boost in travel activity. Easter trip.

Germany reported an increase from 7,709 new coronavirus cases to 2,667,225 on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The reported death toll increased from 50 to 74,714. (Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)