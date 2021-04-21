UPDATE 1 – With an eye on voters, UK Prime Minister Johnson sets up a policy implementation unit

(Add more quotes, context)

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting up a new unit to implement his policies, his spokesman said on Wednesday, underlining the British leader’s willingness to honor the promises he had made to non-traditional conservative voters in the last election. .

Johnson won a large majority in the 2019 election, winning over voters who had never voted for his Conservative Party by promising to deliver Brexit quickly and also to ‘level’ Britain to bring investment in less affluent cities .

His advisers often complained that bureaucracy was slowing down the implementation of many policies and that the new implementation unit was seen as essential in trying to keep promises to build schools, hospitals and create jobs beforehand. the next elections in 2024.

“I can confirm that the Prime Minister has decided to create a new central delivery function in government which will be called the number 10 delivery unit,” the spokesperson said, referring to Johnson’s office in Downing Street.

“This new unit will be small and have a lot of authority. It will ensure that we have the strongest possible approach to support the successful implementation of the government’s program.”

He said it would be led by Emily Lawson, who led the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in England, and that it would be a small team that would include data scientists and auditors.

“They will work across government and within Number 10 to ensure that we meet our delivery goals and that everyone is focused on those key policy goals,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by James Davey)