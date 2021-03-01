UPDATE 1-US Failure to Sanction MbS for Murdering ‘Dangerous’ Khashoggi

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of harsh Wall Street surveillance will take center stage this week when two of its top regulators face questions from members of the Senate Banking Committee in a hearing Tuesday. has chosen to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to head the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection, is likely to win confirmation, say lawmakers and financial executives. Yet their strong support for the Progressive Democrats means they will be certain to receive pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on business. – which have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are certainly priorities. Bigger banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to come into the spotlight, especially after four years of deregulation under former President Donald Trump. Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street afterwards. having headed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Obama. Chopra, 39, a member of the Federal Trade Commission who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren create the CFPB, is said to run an agency Democrats want to reinvigorate to protect consumers from abuse of credit cards, mortgages and interest loans Student. Republicans would rather he stayed in the sleep that defined the office in the Trump era. “There remains a clear divide between Republicans and Democrats over the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, deputy director of Trump’s National Economic Council. administration which is now associated with the law firm Mayer Brown. “This is a very important appointment because a new director can significantly change the direction of CFPB.” Gensler, who has taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in his prepared testimony that he plans to review whether SEC rules have been followed. keep pace with technological progress. “I believe financial technology can be a powerful force for good – but only if we continue to harness the core values ​​of the SEC in the service of investors, issuers and the public,” he said. the impact of the coronavirus, which he says has left the finances of millions of Americans “in shambles.” “Experts expect distress in a number of consumer credit markets, including an avalanche of defaults and auto repossessions,” he said. The popularity of commission-free trading – led by Robinhood – has forced regulators to confront new questions. Foremost of these is the “gamification” and proliferation of apps that make investing fun, but which critics claim to inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and incentives to keep them going. Determining if and how to respond is something Gensler will have to face. The matter could also fall within the purview of Chopra and the CFPB. GameStop’s frenzy raised additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to engage so freely in risky transactions involving options. The bubbles will also occupy the minds of senators. A number believe the SEC should do something about the meteoric rise in unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACS, which are essentially shell companies that issue stock before investors even know what their money is being used for. . Practices like over-the-counter trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their clients’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are gaining unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill. Short-term selling has also been criticized after it emerged that hedge funds were making bearish bets had borrowed over 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all this complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure market fairness for average Americans. Warren introduced the Stop Wall Street Looting Act in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout companies, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown said they would continue to push the issue and have ideas on how Gensler can use the SEC to add new surveillance. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private equity firms under the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement savings plans. to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats say sparked the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond the big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues related to the retail boom. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can spill over into the financial industry, deterring other companies from engaging in similar conduct. In Trump’s day, smashing the Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, which progressives expect Gensler to change quickly. CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed over 400% in the past year and Coinbase , a trading platform used by millions of Americans, is on the verge of becoming one. of the biggest IPOs in years. Yet despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies remain a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry supporters say that a barrier to wide adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity on the SEC’s part, and it will likely be largely up to Gensler to determine how to regulate the industry. The thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include the approval of a crypto-based exchange-traded fund and the aggressive way to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC brought last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for having allegedly tricked investors into selling over $ 1 Climate change Advances want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in tackling climate change, including urging companies to reveal more about how global warming is affecting their results. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to fight inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps. (Updates with testimonials prepared in the sixth and seventh paragraphs.) 