UPDATE 1-UK ‘set to’ sign free trade agreement with New Zealand

July 31 (Reuters) – Britain is set to strike a tentative deal on a free trade deal with New Zealand, its Commerce Department said on Saturday, as London seeks to strengthen trade ties post-Brexit with non-European partners.

The European Union is Britain’s biggest trading partner and the two sides have signed a post-Brexit trade pact, but business groups say they still face additional red tape with customers and European suppliers following Brexit.

Trade Minister Liz Truss said “great progress” had been made in a sixth round of talks which ran from July 19-30.

A trade deal with New Zealand could result in the removal of tariffs on British and New Zealand products, making products available at lower prices, the ministry said.

A deal would also allow small and medium-sized businesses to export more goods and services to New Zealand, he added.

“We’re getting closer to a tentative deal, with 6 more chapters now complete,” Truss said.

In June, Britain was given the green light to begin the process of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc of 11 countries.

In June, Britain’s Commerce Department also expressed confidence in its trade talks with New Zealand and said it aimed to strike a “fantastic” deal in August.

