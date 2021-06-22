UPDATE 1-Sudan calls on UN Security Council to meet on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile Dam

(Add details, background)

KHARTOUM, June 22 (Reuters) – Sudan on Tuesday asked the United Nations Security Council to meet and discuss a dispute over a giant Ethiopia-built dam on the Blue Nile, according to a government statement.

Ethiopia is basing its hopes for economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), while the two downstream countries – Egypt and Sudan – worry about it and seek a binding agreement on filling and operation of the dam.

Egypt depends on the Nile for 90% of its fresh water and sees the dam as an existential threat. Sudan is concerned about the functioning of its own dams and water stations on the Nile.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi called on the Security Council to hold a session as soon as possible to discuss GERD and “its impact on the safety and security of millions of people,” according to the Minister. government press release.

In a letter to the chairman of the council, she called on him to urge Ethiopia to stop the “unilateral” filling of the dam “which exacerbates the dispute and poses a threat to regional and international peace and security,” he added. communicated.

Ethiopian officials did not immediately return the messages seeking comment.

Sudan and Egypt had already agreed this month to work together at all levels to push Ethiopia to negotiate “seriously” on a deal, after African Union-sponsored talks stalled . The two countries called on the international community to intervene.

Earlier this month, the Arab states called on the Security Council to discuss the dispute and Ethiopia’s plans to re-fill the dam this summer, even without a deal with Sudan and Egypt.

Ethiopia rejected the Arab League’s resolution in its entirety, its foreign ministry said.

The country had previously rejected calls by Egypt and Sudan to involve mediators from outside the African Union.

Sudan said earlier in June that it was open to a partial interim agreement on the multibillion-dollar dam, with specific conditions. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)