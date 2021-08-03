UPDATE 1-Some officials saw risk of Beirut explosion, did not act – HRW report

(Adds a comment from the head of state security)

BEIRUT, Aug. 3 (Reuters) – A report released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch concluded that there was strong evidence suggesting that some Lebanese officials were tacitly aware and accepting the deadly risks posed by ammonium nitrate stored in the port of Beirut before the deadly explosion in August. 4 last year.

HRW called for a UN investigation into the blast, which was caused by chemicals stored dangerously in the port for years and killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital.

The international rights watchdog’s report contained more than 700 pages of findings and documents. Its investigation also concluded that there was evidence that several Lebanese authorities had engaged in criminal negligence under Lebanese law.

HRW said President Michel Aoun, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Director General of State Security Tony Saliba and other former ministers wanted for questioning by Judge Bitar had failed to take action to protect the general public despite having been informed of the risks.

Reuters asked Aoun, Diab and Saliba to comment on the report’s findings.

The presidential palace made no comment. Saliba said her agency did all it could within its legal remit, filing legal reports to alert authorities, and opened an office at the port just months before the explosion. There was no immediate response from Diab.

Aoun said on Friday that he was ready to testify and that no one was above the law. HRW based its report on official documents it reviewed and on multiple interviews with senior officials, including the president, the acting prime minister and the head of state security in the country.

The investigation followed events from 2014 after the cargo was brought to the port of Beirut and followed repeated warnings of danger to various official bodies.

“The evidence strongly suggests that some government officials predicted the death that the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port could lead to and tacitly accepted the risk of death,” the report said.

He called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to order an investigation into the explosion and on foreign governments to impose human rights and corruption sanctions on officials.

A Lebanese investigation into the explosion, led by Judge Tarek Bitar, has stalled. Politicians and senior security officials have yet to be interviewed, and requests to lift their immunity have been hampered.

A document seen by Reuters and sent just over two weeks before the explosion showed the president and prime minister had been warned of the security risk posed by chemicals stored in the port and that they could destroy the capital . (Written by Maha El Dahan, edited by Timothy Heritage)