UPDATE 1-Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Says Vienna Talks Must Wait For New Iranian Administration

CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) – Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator on Saturday said the next round of talks in Vienna should wait until the new Iranian administration takes office in early August.

“We are in a period of transition because a democratic handover is underway in our capital. The talks in Vienna must therefore obviously await our new administration,” Abbas Araqchi said on Twitter.

Indirect US-Iran talks on relaunching the 2015 deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20, and Iran has made it clear it is not ready to resume until President-elect Ebrahim Raisi does not take over.

In his tweet, Araqchi also said the United States and Britain must stop linking the prisoner swap to the nuclear deal.

“Ten prisoners of all stripes could be released tomorrow if the US and UK fulfill their end of a deal,” he said.

Iran, which has a handful of Iranian Americans, has been accused by human rights activists of arresting binationals in an attempt to secure concessions from other countries. Iran has rejected the accusation.

Iran said earlier this week that it was holding talks on releasing Iranian prisoners in US jails and other countries for violating US sanctions.

In May, Washington denied a report by Iranian state television that the countries had entered into a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $ 7 billion in Iranian oil funds frozen under US sanctions in others. country.

The halt in nuclear talks, which US and EU officials attribute to Raisi’s sweeping election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks stalled. The US State Department has recognized that it may have to rethink its position. (Report by Nayera Abdallah, edited by Louise Heavens)