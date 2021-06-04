UPDATE 1-Iran wants actions, not promises, to revive nuclear deal, says Khamenei

(add details)

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted measures, not pledges from six world powers to revive their 2015 nuclear deal.

“I told our negotiators that actions, and not promises (on the part of the six powers), are needed to restore the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Tehran and world powers have been in talks since early April with the aim of bringing Washington and Tehran back into full compliance with the deal former US President Donald Trump reached in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

In response to the sanctions, Tehran replenished stocks of enriched uranium, enriching it to higher levels of fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up production.

While the European Union’s envoy coordinating the talks said on Wednesday that he believed a deal would be reached in the next round starting next week, other high-level diplomats said the decisions more difficult remained to be taken.

