UPDATE 1-German Cabinet Approves Supplementary Budget With New Record Borrowing

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet has approved a debt-financed supplement of 60 billion euros ($ 71 billion) that will take new borrowing to a record high of over 240 billion euros this year, an official said on Wednesday. .

The revised budget plans underscore Berlin’s willingness to continue its massive deficit spending in the COVID-19 pandemic as Europe’s largest economy struggles to contain a third wave of coronavirus cases linked to a more infectious variant.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz also suggested a draft budget for next year with additional new net debt of € 81.5 billion for which Parliament will have to suspend a constitutional debt brake for a third consecutive year, the manager said.

Debt plans mean that Germany’s overall borrowings linked to the pandemic could exceed € 450 billion from 2020 to 2022.

Scholz, who is posing as the center-left Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor in a federal election in September, will present the budget plans at a press conference later on Wednesday.

The question of how Germany should reduce its debt over the next few years while maintaining high public investment is likely to become one of the hottest topics in the upcoming election campaign.

Scholz wants to use the emergency budget clause in 2022 for the third time to allow for high borrowing, but his medium-term budget plans call for a return to the constitutional debt brake and, with it, limited deficit spending from 2023 .

The Ministry of Finance forecasts new net debt of 8.3 billion euros in 2023, some 11.5 billion euros in 2024 and 10 billion euros in 2025.

Germany’s budget plans call for a further increase in defense spending to around 1.5% of economic output in 2022.

The increase in spending means Germany’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to drop to around 75% this year, down from 70% in 2020 and below 60% in 2019.

