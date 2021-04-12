UPDATE 1-EU sanctions elite Iranian commander in 2019 protests

(Updates with more names, details of protests)

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) – The European Union has imposed sanctions on eight Iranian militia commanders and police chiefs, including the leader of the elite Revolutionary Guards, for a deadly crackdown in November 2019, announced Monday the block in its Official Journal.

Travel bans and asset freezes are the EU’s first sanctions against Iran for human rights violations since 2013 and their readiness was first reported by Reuters last month.

The bloc, which also hit three Iranian prisons with asset freezes, blacklisted Hossein Salami, leader of the Revolutionary Guards, the most powerful and heavily armed security force in the Islamic Republic.

“Hossein Salami participated in the sessions which resulted in the order to use lethal force to quell the November 2019 protests. Hossein Salami therefore bears responsibility for serious human rights violations in Iran,” he said. ‘EU.

About 1,500 people were killed in less than two weeks of unrest that began on November 15, 2019, according to a report told Reuters by three officials from Iran’s Interior Ministry at the time. The United Nations said the total was at least 304.

Iran has called the results given by sources as “fake news”.

On March 9, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, Javaid Rehman, presented a report indicating that Tehran had used deadly force during the protests and berated him for not having conducted a proper investigation or for failing to hold anyone accountable.

Other people targeted by the EU sanctions, which come into effect on Monday, include members of Iran’s radical militia Basij, which are under the command of the Revolutionary Guards, and its leader Gholamreza Soleimani.

Iran has repeatedly rejected the West’s accusations of human rights abuse. (Report by Robin Emmott, edited by Marine Strauss and Giles Elgood)